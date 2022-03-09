Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus trolled for her ‘white privilege’ comment after being sued by Kailyn Lowry

Briana DeJesus was called out for misusing “white privilege” while talking about the Kailyn lawsuit. Pic credit: MTV

The season premiere of Teen Mom 2 addressed the lawsuit Kailyn Lowry filed against Briana DeJesus for defamation.

In one scene, Briana was in her car, self filming and talking about being served while waiting on a lawyer to call her. She had to leave work for a bit, which seemed to be an annoyance.

When Briana DeJesus rambled on about Kailyn Lowry and the lawsuit, she used the words “white privilege” and even called Kailyn a “Karen.”

Teen Mom 2 viewers troll Briana DeJesus for her ‘white privilege’ comment

Once Briana DeJesus’ scene aired, social media lit up with opinions about her talking about Kailyn Lowry’s defamation lawsuit and “white privilege.”

She also made sure to blame the lawsuit on Kailyn needing a storyline in the clip.

One Twitter user wrote, “Not briana saying white privilege when what she did was the exact definition of defamation 😂😂😂 #teenmom2.”

Pic credit: @chelssc_23/Twitter

Another wrote, “Briana you sat on the internet and lied on Kail and so now she’s suing you for deformation[sic] it’s not white privilege babe 🙂 #TeenMom2”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Pic credit: @jadey_jadeeeee/Twitter

While another Twitter user was unsure whether “white privilege” applies, they did agree that Kail is a “Karen,” saying, “I don’t quite know if white privilege applies to this situation but Kail is a Karen. She picks at ppl then when they match her petty she cries victim. Briana just happens to match kails petty & neither one of them will stop. #TeenMom2”

Pic credit: @ATall_why/Twitter

Where do Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry stand now?

There are years of history between these two. From the epic blowups between Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry over Briana dating Javi Marroquin to the treadmill Briana sent to Kailyn’s house, they continue to beef.

The Teen Mom 2 stars appear to pick at one another and use their baby daddies to take jabs at each other. Kailyn hosted Devoin Austin on her podcast, and viewers will see Chris Lopez host Briana on his in an upcoming episode.

As for the defamation lawsuit, it’s still ongoing, which means it will likely be talked about in more episodes of the MTV show. Kailyn revealed she stopped filming Teen Mom 2 at some point, so that will be addressed too.

Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus are unlikely to reconcile at this point. One thing is for sure, though, they keep viewers entertained.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.