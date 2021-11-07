Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans calls Kail Lowry’s lawsuit against Briana DeJesus ‘dumb’

Jenelle Evans, who knows a thing or two about lawsuits, called Kail Lowry’s lawsuit against Briana DeJesus “dumb.” Pic credit: MTV

It looks as though Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is siding with Briana DeJesus in the lawsuit filed against her by Kail Lowry.

Earlier this year, Teen Mom 2 cast member Kail Lowry filed a defamation lawsuit against her nemesis and castmate, Briana DeJesus.

As Monsters & Critics reported, Kail accused Briana of “[asserting] that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother.”

Kail and Briana have long been enemies, stemming back to 2017 when Briana began dating Javi Marroquin shortly after his divorce from Kail.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans says Kail Lowry’s lawsuit filed against Briana DeJesus is ‘dumb’

Now, Jenelle Evans has spoken out about the lawsuit and she’s seemingly siding with her somewhat unlikely friend, Briana DeJesus.

Jenelle spoke with The Sun and told the outlet that Briana is the one former castmate of hers from Teen Mom 2 who she still keeps in touch with.

Since Jenelle was fired from MTV in 2019, she and Briana have occasionally caught up and filled each other in on what’s going on in their lives.

One topic that came up in their conversations was the lawsuit that Kail filed against Briana.

“We spoke not too long ago on the phone and we talked about the Kail lawsuit and how dumb it was,” Jenelle told The Sun.

Jenelle continued, “There’s proof of everything out there. There are police reports, and she thinks she can sue for that, and I’m like, ‘Girl, it’s right there.’ Briana can look it up if Chris [Lopez] didn’t tell her.”

Jenelle Evans has legal drama of her own

Jenelle knows a thing or two about lawsuits as she has been embroiled in several over the last year.

In one instance, Jenelle sued reality blogger John Yates for claiming that she was “fired” from her now-defunct podcast, GirlS**t.

Deavan Clegg, the former 90 Day Fiance star who was set to be one of Jenelle’s podcast co-hosts, was on the other end of the legal system when she threatened to sue Jenelle for “defamation and cyberstalking.”

Deavan’s publicist said that she “feels attacked and plans to hold everyone legally accountable.”

Jenelle and her husband David Eason recently filed lawsuits against Jenelle’s former friend, Katrina Beaumont, claiming she has property belonging to them, valued at $7,500.

Meanwhile, Kail and Briana are waiting to face off in court. According to The Sun, Kail and Briana are scheduled to appear in court just a little over two months from now, on January 14.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.