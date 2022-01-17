Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry claps back at troll who mocks son Lux for ‘looking like a little girl’

When a troll mocked her son Lux’s long hair and said he looked like a girl, Kail Lowry clapped back. Pic credit: Kail and the Choas/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry fired back at a troll who commented on her son Lux’s hair, saying he looked “like a little girl.”

Kail Lowry made it clear that she doesn’t stand for trolls mocking her children on social media.

The mom of four recently shared a pic to her son Lux’s Instagram page, showing the four-year-old walking with his cousin, both of them with their arms around each other.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry snaps at troll who insults son Lux

The post was intended to show how sweet it was that Lux and his cousin chose to walk with their arms around each other’s shoulders, which Kail captioned, “cousins by fate, friends by choice 😭💕”

Both pics in the post were taken from behind, showing off Lux’s long dark hair, which he wore in a low braid.

While most of Lux’s followers showed up in the comments to say how adorable the pic was, one troll tried to ruin the mood with their comment.

“Looking like a little girl from behind 😂😂😂,” their comment read.

Kail was sure to reply and called out the troll, tagging them and replying, “@dynasty1425 do you feel good about yourself by saying that???”

Lux’s hair is obviously gorgeous, and Kail places quite a bit of emphasis on her son’s long locks.

When Kail was arrested in the fall of 2020 for allegedly hitting Lux’s dad, Chris Lopez, it was reported that the fight began because Chris cut Lux’s hair without running it past Kail first.

Will Kail Lowry add to her brood of four sons?

Kail shares a total of four sons with three baby daddies. Chris Lopez is Lux’s and Creed’s father, while Kail also shares son Isaac with Jo Rivera and son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin.

Pic credit: @luxrlowry/Instagram

Kail has said that she now receives more date requests from men, even though she has four kids. However, she said that she wouldn’t date anyone who had kids of their own.

Although she’s remained private about her dating life, Kail has admitted recently that she’s dating and would even consider adding a fifth child to her large brood someday.

While answering fan questions during an Instagram Q&A, Kail revealed of having more kids, “I am good either way. If I don’t have more kids, I’m good & if my person & I want to have a baby, I would.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.