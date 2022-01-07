Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry reveals her plans for more kids and multiple cosmetic surgeries

Kail Lowry told her fans her plans for more kids and cosmetic surgeries. Pic credit: Kail and the Chaos/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry opened up to her fans about the cosmetic surgeries she’d like to have done and her plans for more babies.

Kail already her hands full with four sons – Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 8, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1 – whom she shares between three of her exes.

Although the Teen Mom 2 star has plenty to keep her busy between four kids, two podcasts, talks of a third podcast in the works, along with her other business ventures, she is looking to possibly add even more to her plate.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 6, Kail answered her fans’ questions during her “weekly q&a.”

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is open to having more kids

One question that one of Kail’s fans had for her was whether she has “plans for more babies or you’re done for sure,” and she was upfront in her answer, per usual.

“I am good either way,” Kail revealed of adding to her brood. “If I don’t have more kids I’m good & if my person & I want to have a baby, I would.”

Although Kail hasn’t confirmed whether she’s currently in a relationship with “her person” or not, she did reveal during another Instagram Story in September 2021 that she has a dating life.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

And as far as the possibility of having more kids is concerned, Kail has already taken care of the logistics. In May 2021, Kail revealed that she was undergoing the egg retrieval process just in case she decides to add to her family one day.

“I don’t have any intentions any time soon to have more children,” Kail said at the time. “But I’m going through IVF and egg retrievals so that I can potentially have the chance in the future, if that’s what I want.”

Another topic that many of the Teen Mom stars seem to get from curious fans is whether they have had cosmetic work done or if they plan on getting any.

Kail Lowry shares cosmetic procedures she wants done

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail is an open book when it comes to sharing about her personal life with fans online, so when one of her followers asked about having surgery, Kail obliged.

“Thinking about anymore cosmetic surgeries?” Kail’s question read.

Kail divulged that she would like work done to her nose and her breasts.

The 29-year-old mom of four answered, “I would like to thin out my nose, see if they can make it less 🐷🐽 & breast reduction if that counts.”

Kail has been upfront about the procedures she’s previously had done. Among those was a Brazilian butt lift performed by Dr. Miami, who also performed a Brazilian butt lift on Kail’s Teen Mom 2 castmate and longtime nemesis, Briana DeJesus.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.