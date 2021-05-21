Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans says David Eason would ‘rather not’ hang out with gay people

Jenelle Evans says that David Eason would “rather not” hang out with gay people.

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans found herself sticking up for her husband David Eason once again over some controversial tweets he posted.

Fans have criticized Jenelle for staying with David because of several past incidents including shooting and killing their family dog which led to Jenelle being fired from Teen Mom 2, but also just his overall behavior toward Jenelle and others.

David has been known to become aggressive when he’s angry and has gotten into several altercations with Jenelle and even some of her friends.

Jenelle’s recent defense of David came following fans bringing up that they think David has an issue with gay people.

Back in 2018, he had posted several tweets that many fans found to be hateful and homophobic. The tweets caused him to be fired from the show.

At the time, a fan asked David, “Are you going to teach your children to hate gay and transgender people?”

David responded and said, “No, I’m going to teach them not to associate with them or be that way. If you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas.”

Jenelle recently spoke to The Sun to the set the record straight on David’s views and to defend her husband.

Jenelle claims David would ‘rather not hang out with’ gay people

In defense of her man, Jenelle had a lot to say, but her words didn’t necessarily sit well with others.

She said, “David has nothing against gay people or trans people. He’d just rather not hang out with them.”

Despite his tendency to avoid socializing with anyone who is gay, Jenelle said David is “nice and respectful” when he’s around anyone in the LGBTQ community.

She also felt the comments he made that led to his firing were “blown out of proportion.”

She added that the comment he made had more to do with his parenting choices and not directly attacking any group of people.

Fans continue to criticize David

Despite Jenelle’s attempts to defend her husband, fans continue to criticize his questionable choices.

Just recently, fans accused him of killing the couple’s baby chicks.

David was videoing himself along with his daughter Ensley, and when she made a comment about him killing the animals, he became very agitated and threatened to “smack her” as he ended the video.

Jenelle once again came to his defense to let fans know that it simply wasn’t true, but many didn’t believe that to be the case.

Even though David continues to rub fans the wrong way, Jenelle says they are going strong and she stands by her man’s behavior.

