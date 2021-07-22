Jenelle Evans puts hater on blast. Pic credit:@JenelleEason/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is taking a cue from a few other reality TV personalities who’ve been putting trolls on blast. And the mom-of-three recently did just that when one message got a bit too nasty for her liking.

While the controversial MTV star is constantly getting hate and backlash for her behavior, a recent message sent to her from someone on social media was totally uncalled for. After seeing the hateful words in her Instagram DMs, Jenelle made them public for her 2.8 million followers to see.

Jenelle Evans puts hateful troll on blast

The former Teen Mom 2 star shared a screenshot of the crude messages sent to her by another Instagram user, and she put the person on blast for their behavior.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The woman named Keisha sent three messages to Jenelle, the first of which reads ” Are you dead yet? God, I wish you were dead.” However, she wasn’t done quite yet, the troll sent another message spewing hate at the mom-of-three and she then sent a third message to Jenelle, writing, “You are the most disgusting human.”

Pic credit:@j_evans1219/Instagram

It doesn’t appear as if Jenelle responded to any of the shocking messages sent by the woman, she took a different approach. Instead of hiding behind hateful comments on social media, the troll’s deplorable words are now out there for the world to see.

Jenelle Evans has words for her latest Instagram troll

After sharing the messages with her followers on social media, the Teen Mom 2 alum had a few things to say to the woman in question.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“So yeah that post from last night, the message that was sent to me, that hateful message, yeah some of y’all boggle my mind,” said Jenelle in a video also posted to her Instagram Story.

“Like you’re really gonna message someone that, but your bio says teacher like I hope you’re not teaching anyone I know because…” added the 29-year-old.

Despite the nasty mishap, Jenelle is not letting the haters spoil her fun. She’s been sharing a slew of photos hanging out by the pool and barbecuing with her husband, kids, and their pets. As a matter of fact, the troll is far from Jenelle’s mind right now, after speaking her mind, she moved right along and opened up to fans about getting a new hair color which we’re sure she will show off on social media very soon.

As for the hateful message, Jenelle is no stranger to getting them. After all, she’s one of the most controversial MTV stars from the Teen Mom franchise. But maybe this new approach will deter the haters from their bad behavior.

Do you think Jenelle was right to put the nasty Instagram user on blast?

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.