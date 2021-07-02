Teen Mom 2: Haters call Jenelle Evans ‘jealous’ of Chelsea Houska

Jenelle Evans’ haters called her “jealous” after she shared a clickbait article about other former Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has come under fire once again, and her haters are saying she’s “jealous” after she shared a clickbait article about another former Teen Mom 2 star, Chelsea Houska.

Clickbait is nothing new to most cast members of the Teen Mom franchise. In fact, most of the moms share it regularly.

Jenelle took to Twitter to share a clickbait article about Chelsea Houska this week, and her haters came out in full force.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The headline for the article read, “Teen Mom: Fans believe Chelsea Houska’s new landscaping is ugly” and the story detailed how Chelsea’s fans disliked her home renovations.

Jenelle’s haters called her ‘jealous’ of Chelsea Houska

Jenelle tweeted to her followers, “Fans not feeling Chelsea Houska’s right now,” with a link to the story.

Jenelle’s followers showed up on her tweet to comment on her clickbait article and give her a piece of their minds.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Fans not feeling Chelsea Houska’s right now https://t.co/dcxiUgZLLv pic.twitter.com/UReYE2X0cf — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) July 1, 2021

Is Jenelle jealous of Chelsea?

“AAANNNDD….BACK TO THE CLICK BAIT,” wrote one of Jenelle’s haters about the Chelsea Houska clickbait article.

Another one of Jenelle’s haters commented, “[You’re] just jealous she [has] a good family that [keeps] her family together but you can’t keep your family together js!!”

Another Twitter user agreed that Jenelle is jealous of Chelsea and brought up the issue of custody when they commented, “Exactly and Chelsea doesn’t put her kids in danger and has custody of all of her kids[.]”

Speaking of danger, Jenelle’s haters spoke out when she revealed her son Kaiser is with his dad, Nathan, for his birthday. They told her that they’re glad Kaiser is “safe” with Nathan, rather than with her.

Is Jenelle jealous of Chelsea? Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

Another one of Jenelle’s critics mocked her when they brought up the fact that her former castmate has more followers. “Chelsea still has way more fans than you 🤣🤣🤣🤣” they wrote.

When it comes to Twitter, Jenelle has 1.2 million followers compared to Chelsea’s 1.7 million. On Instagram, Jenelle has 2.8 million followers and Chelsea has a whopping 6.2 million.

Another one of Jenelle’s followers called her out for getting in other people’s business. They commented, “you hate when people are in your business, why you in everyone else’s business?”

Jenelle’s haters mocked her for sharing clickbait about Chelsea. Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

One of Jenelle’s haters thought she might be jealous of Chelsea’s family compared to her own. The hater wrote, “[You’re] the only fan [not] feeling her because you don’t have that family structure.”

Another one of Jenelle’s haters called her “jealous” of Chelsea and commented, “Oh Jenelle, STOOOPPP being so jealous! It doesn’t look good on you!”

Jenelle’s haters called her “jealous” of Chelsea Houska. Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

Jenelle is involved in multiple lawsuits and threats of legal action

Meanwhile, Jenelle has been busy with multiple lawsuits. She recently sued her former friend in an attempt to retrieve property she believes belongs to herself and her husband, David Eason.

Jenelle also became the subject of a lawsuit threat when Deavan Clegg threatened to file a suit against Jenelle for “defamation and cyberstalking” prompting Jenelle to call Deavan “ungrateful.”

Last month, it was reported that Jenelle was involved in another lawsuit. Jenelle sued reality blogger John Yates for claiming she was “fired” from the podcast GirlS**t.

It looks like as of now, Jenelle will have plenty of legal action to occupy her time in the coming months.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.