Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans is ‘stressed’ and ‘upset’ says haters caused huge deal to get canceled

Jenelle Evans, previously of Teen Mom 2, has had controversy after controversy throughout her stint on the show and beyond.

Although Jenelle was fired from the show and MTV in general back in the spring of 2019, that hasn’t stopped her from voicing her thoughts and opinions when it comes to the show.

Jenelle still takes to her social media, specifically Instagram, to document what is going on in her life. Fans saw her post a photo with her son Jace at one of his soccer games recently, and fans and critics had all kinds of things to say in the comments.

Within the past couple of days, Jenelle answered some fan questions on Instagram, and it didn’t sound like she was doing so great as she answered.

What was Jenelle’s response to a fan when asked if she was doing okay?

The first person to ask Jenelle a question, inquired, “How’s life? You doing okay?”

Jenelle responded by saying, “It could be better … Haters had a huge deal cancel on me. It was worth a lot and was security for my family. I’ve been very upset.”

Security for her family would include her on-again, off-again husband, David Eason, and their five-year-old daughter together, Ensley. Jenelle also has seven-year-old Kaiser with her ex Nathan Griffith, and twelve-year-old Jace with ex Andrew Lewis.

Another fan asked if Jenelle had any updates, and Jenelle seemed stressed when she gave her answer

In the second Instagram post, another Teen Mom 2 viewer and fan of Jenelle’s wrote, “How are you doin there momma?! Anxiety/stress/health updates?”

Jenelle responded by saying, “Thanks for asking .. Mentally just a little stressed. Feeling like the worlds always on my shoulders. Too much weight sometimes. Health? It’s put on hold until June when I see my new neuromuscular doctor.”

Why is Jenelle no longer on Teen Mom 2?

Jenelle was fired from MTV after her husband, David, shot and killed their family dog and for Jenelle’s alleged drug use while filming.

While Jenelle covered for her husband after he denied killing the family pet, the pair later came clean and did admit that David shot the dog.

After she was fired from the show, Jenelle actually blamed MTV and the producers for filming her while she was under the influence of drugs and that they knew she oftentimes had marijuana in her possession.

The constant drama with her mother, Barbara, over Jenelle’s behavior and irresponsibility, as well as the back-and-forth over custody of Jenelle’s firstborn, Jace, also attributed to the controversy she caused as well.

While Jenelle has been involved in a great deal of drama and trouble, Teen Mom 2 fans only wish the best for her, her family, and her life moving forward.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.