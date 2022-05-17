Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline gives update on Sean’s sobriety and their ‘happy’ relationship

Jade Cline dishes on her happy relationship with Sean Austin. Pic credit: MV

Jade Cline and Sean Austin are doing well following his stint in rehab, and the Teen Mom 2 star just revealed more details about his recovery.

The couple’s previously toxic relationship has taken a complete 180 since Sean checked himself into rehab, and his journey to get help was chronicled on the show this season.

Things proved difficult for Jade and their daughter Kloie who missed her dad during the process.

However, Sean stuck with the program and completed his treatment, and now he’s come out on the other side.

These days Jade and Sean are doing better than ever, and the MTV star recently opened up about their progress since he returned home from rehab.

Jade Cline gives an update on Sean Austin’s sobriety

Teen Mom 2 viewers are constantly asking Jade about Sean’s progress since his stint in rehab, and she recently revealed that he’s still doing well.

During an Instagram Q&A, someone asked if Sean is okay being around alcohol and partying now that he’s living a sober lifestyle.

“He’s never been a drinker, being around alcohol isn’t triggering to him,” said Jade. “All recovering addicts are different and may have different things that may trigger them or bother them.”

The reality TV personality explained that the source of Sean’s addiction stemmed from life traumas that he didn’t know how to “deal with properly.” However, she noted that he was “given tools” during Sean’s treatment and taught how to “overcome his trauma in a healthier way.”

Jade Cline and Sean Austin are doing ‘so good’

Now that Sean has sought help and continues to show progress, Jade had to learn how to forgive him for his past.

An Instagram user asked the Teen Mom 2 star how she was able to do that, and she admitted forgiveness is needed for healing.

“Forgiveness is for yourself, and you can’t heal without it,” reasoned Jade.

That forgiveness, coupled with Sean’s steady progress, had greatly benefited their relationship and their family in general, and now they are doing “so good.”

“We’ve been making extra time each week to do as many family activities as possible,” shared the 24-year-old, who noted plans for more family time outdoors once the weather warms up.

That family time also includes spending time with her Teen Mom family. A few weeks ago, Jade and Sean enjoyed a double date in California with Cheyenne Floyd and her fiance Zach Davis along with their kids.

Jade and Cheyenne shared photos from their day out, including drinks at Tao in Hollywood and some cute moments with their daughters Ryder and Kloie, who enjoyed playtime together.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.