Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline calls boyfriend Sean Austin a ‘phenomenal man’

Jade Cline and Sean Austin are doing well. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline had to step up as a single mom for about four months as her baby daddy, Sean, went off to Texas for substance abuse rehab.

While she was taking care of their daughter, Kloie, on her own, trying to run a successful salon, and buying a new house, her stress level was at an all-time high.

However, she also knew that if she and Sean were going to make it as a couple and Kloie would have a clean dad in her life, the rehab stint was necessary.

Thus, she supported Sean and his attempts to get sober, and he didn’t disappoint her or Kloie. Since he’s been home from rehab, he has been thriving as an individual, a boyfriend, and a father.

Jade Cline wrote a sweet message to Sean Austin on Instagram

Jade has taken to her Instagram to post a cute photo of herself and Sean. The duo is smiling, while Sean has his arms around Jade from behind; they look super happy.

She captioned the photo, giving props and credit to Sean for all of his hard work. Jade wrote, “This pic explains our love so well (red heart) The journey we have shared has brought us so close. I’m so happy and proud of you @sean.luc.austin. You are a phenomenal man and father.”

Jade declared, “You have grown immensely Over the years and so many people are rooting for you. Sharing this journey in front of the world shows your strength, dedication, and resilience. Proud to have stood by you, I always knew who you were. Glad everyone else can see it now. I love you. Pic by @lizzybruce.”

Sean and other Teen Mom 2 viewers show love for Jade’s post

Sean was the first to comment on Jade’s post and photo, as she replied, “I love you (kissing emoji, red heart, and pink hearts) S/O to @lizzybruce for the pic.”

Two other viewers supported the happy couple as they posted, “This is presh” and “Proud of you both! Keep shining (red heart).”

Sean has been doing well since coming home from rehab

On the last Teen Mom 2 episode before the Reunion, Sean was showing up as a father to Kloie and a boyfriend to Jade. He played the stay-at-home dad while Jade was at her salon.

Sean was even seen saying that he felt way calmer, stress-free, patient, and present. He stated that while he was there physically before, he was not there mentally.

Teen Mom 2 fans are rooting for Sean to stay clean and for Jade and Sean to continue their success story as time goes on.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.