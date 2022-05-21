Teen Mom 2 feud: Kail Lowry returns to Twitter, takes aim at Briana DeJesus with latest merch

The back-and-forth between Kail and Briana is seemingly never-ending. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry is taking aim at her former Teen Mom 2 co-star as she returns to Twitter after a brief hiatus.

Former Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus can’t seem to put the lid on their years-long feud.

What started the feud between the former co-stars? Briana dated Javi Marroquin in 2017 following his divorce from Kail, which didn’t sit well with his ex-wife. Ever since then, Kail and Briana have been at odds, accusing one another of catching feelings for each others’ exes, and taking jabs on social media.

Things came to a head last summer when Kail sued Briana for defamation. The case recently got dismissed, but Kail and Briana aren’t quite finished exchanging insults.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry returns to Twitter, takes aim at Briana DeJesus

Last month, Kail deleted her Twitter account after critics dragged her over comments she made about the internet “ruining” relationships. She returned to the social media platform earlier this week and took a shot at Briana in the process.

First, on May 19 Kail tweeted, “One sided beef is an ✨obsession✨” before tweeting again, just five minutes later, “Do y’all want a shirt or a mug?” including a link to her website’s merch section.

On Kail’s site, she’s offering up unisex “Obsession” t-shirts for $27 apiece. The logo mimics a dictionary, showing how the word obsession is pronounced and gave the definition, “the state of being obsessed with someone or something. ‘living rent free in someone’s head.'”

Kail’s t-shirts seem to be aimed at Briana amid their seemingly never-ending feud. Teen Mom 2 fans who felt Kail was dragging on the feud took to Instagram where they called her out.

Teen Mom 2 fans call out Kail over ‘Obsessed’ merch

“How can she say one sided beef when she’s the one who started this mess with the lawsuit? 🙄🙄🙄,” wrote one of Kail’s critics who felt she started the beef in the first place.

Another Teen Mom 2 viewer called out Kail for launching what appears to be anti-Briana merch: “If she keeps commenting about it and making dumb merch then the beef is not one sided lol.”

“One sided beef?” another one of Kail’s critics rhetorically asked. “You spent 200k for a beef.” Kail admitted recently that she spent $200,000 in her lawsuit against Briana. “It was a waste of $200,000. But, um, you live and you learn,” Kail revealed during an appearance on the The Viall Files podcast.

She added, “I actually don’t regret it because I stood up for myself. I felt like I was taking, just like, a lot and I stood up for myself. So, ultimately if nothing else that’s what I got out of it.”

In addition to the money she paid to her own attorneys, Kail now owes Briana more than $120,000 to cover her attorney fees in the now-dismissed case.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, is slated to premiere later this year.