Teen Mom 2 fans wonder whether Chelsea Houska cheated her way to her incredible physique

Chelsea Houska’s body looks incredible these days, leading Teen Mom 2 fans to question how exactly she attained her figure.

In August, Chelsea shared that she began a 75-day fitness challenge with her fans.

Chelsea’s challenge required her to get in a 45-minute workout each day and eat a healthy diet, read 10 pages, drink one gallon of water, and limit alcohol to special occasions.

The mom of four’s preferred exercise method is riding her Peloton bike, which she often shares on her Instagram Stories.

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska shows off incredible body

The Teen Mom 2 alum recently shared a pic of her fit physique on Instagram Stories ahead of a Peloton workout and captioned the pic, “Let’s get it.”

In the pic, Chelsea donned a white sports bra paired with gray patterned leggings and cycling shoes.

Teen Mom 2 fans took to Reddit, where a fan shared a screenshot of Chelsea’s pic.

Most Teen Mom 2 fans gushed over Chelsea’s incredible body in her bathroom mirror selfie. Still, several couldn’t help but wonder if she had taken alternative measures to attain her physique rather than the old-fashioned, tried-and-true method of working out and eating healthy.

Teen Mom 2 fans wonder if Chelsea Houska cheated her way to her physique

One of Chelsea’s critics assumed that she used amphetamines to attain her figure.

“Adderall will do that to you,” their comment read.

Other critics surmised that Chelsea has body image issues contributing to her enviable body.

“So much about her screams that she has body image/self esteem issues,” wrote another Teen Mom 2 viewer.

Another Redditor agreed and replied, “I agree. So many people on this sub hate the fact that she obviously has self esteem/body image issues and possibly an eating disorder.”

One commenter felt that Chelsea’s self-tanner – which her critics have said looks “orange” – came into play, creating an “illusion” to make it seem as though she’s thinner than she actually is.

“I always look skinny with a tan, theres something illusiony about it,” the comment read, before reminding others not to compare their own bodies to Chelsea’s.

“Still good for her though but just in case people are comparing, stressing, etc…”

Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, share four children. Their youngest child, Walker June, was born in January 2021, and Chelsea has been committed to getting back to her pre-baby body ever since.

Just two months after giving birth to Walker, Chelsea admitted that she was working towards hitting her goal weight by her 30th birthday, which fell on August 29.

Chelsea told her followers she was “ready and motivated” to start working out and getting back in shape after the birth of Walker. She said, “I’m ready to just … I turn 30 this year and I’m ready to be motivated. I have a goal in mind. I want to be feeling 100% by then.”

After seeing Chelsea’s latest pic, it looks as though the Teen Mom 2 alum has reached and possibly surpassed her goals.

