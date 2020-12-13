Teen Mom 2 fans take aim at Chelsea Houska again — This time over the price of a ripped sweater

Teen Mom 2 fans have taken aim at Chelsea Houska again, and this time it is over the price of a ripped sweater in her clothing line.

The reality TV star has been focused on promoting her clothing line since announcing she was leaving the hit MTV show. Chelsea has teamed up with the boutique Lauriebelles, which is located in South Dakota.

What has fans upset at Chelsea this time?

Chelsea and Lauriebelles promoted a new distressed sweater that did not impress fans at all. It wasn’t just the style or look fans weren’t thrilled with, but also the price tag.

The item was priced at $54, an amount fans thought was too steep for a ripped sweatshirt anyone could create themselves for $10. One online report recalled a fan saying on a Reddit thread that a similar item can be found at a thrift store for under $2.

Chelsea was called out for not being “in tune” with her audience, especially amid a global pandemic. Most people are not paying over $50 for a sweatshirt with tears in it.

Not all fans were upset about the price. Some were frustrated with the quality of the product for the price. It looked pretty cheap to some of Chelsea’s fans.

Chelsea can’t win these days

For weeks now, anything Chelsea posts on social media seems to come under fire. Chelsea’s diaper bag of choice did not impress fans, nor did a dresser she revealed as part of her new home décor.

Speaking of her house, fans deemed it ugly, which was nothing compared to the backlash Chelsea endured over some of her decorating choices. Yes, even the wallpaper Chelsea used in her house caused outrage.

However, nothing has earned her criticism, quite like her parenting skills. Chelsea was recently criticized for what fans called her “exploiting her daughter.”

There is no question that Chelsea Houska just can’t seem to win these days in the eyes of her fans.

Although, she did sign up to put her life on display, beginning with 16 and Pregnant, then moving on to Teen Mom 2. Fan backlash has become merely another aspect of living life in the spotlight.

Chelsea has become the latest reality TV star blasted for her lack of touch with reality. The Kardashian and Jenner family were similarly blasted for flaunting their lavish and privileged lifestyle amid the pandemic.

While the former Teen Mom 2 star has not quite reached the same status as the famous Kardashian / Jenner family, fans certainly think Chelsea doesn’t live in the real world.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.