Teen Mom 2 fans blast Briana DeJesus after she posts insensitive comment about Lauren Comeau’s Instagram live

Fans take aim at Briana DeJesus after she posts insensitive tweet following Lauren Comeau’s emotional Instagram live Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus is never one to back down from drama and has often inserted herself into different situations throughout the years.

Recently, after Lauren Comeau made a tearful Instagram live and confirmed her split from Javi Marroquin, several fans felt sorry for Lauren and felt that she deserved better than how she was treated.

In part of Lauren’s message, she talked about how difficult it was to be a single mom because she was now stuck in Delaware without any family or friends around her.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Instead of feeling sorry for Lauren, Briana, who dated Javi for a brief period of time, posted an insensitive comment on Twitter and fans weren’t too happy about it.

A teen mom fan page took a screenshot of the Tweet, which has since been deleted.

In the tweet, Briana said, “Damn I would hate to be stuck in another city with no friends and family thank god I dodged that bullet lol f*ck datttttt.”

Fans did not take too kindly to Briana’s comment and wasted no time calling her out.

Read More Javi Marroquin says Lacey from Love After Lockup is clout chasing, denies knowing who she is

Fans blast Briana

While Briana clearly found humor in her comment, fans found it to be distasteful and hypocritical.

One fan felt Briana’s life choices weren’t much better and criticized her for her current living situation and her own poor judgment when it comes to baby daddies.

The fan wrote, “As if she’s any better. She’s stuck in a city taking care of her entire family, not letting her baby daddy be a father but getting STD’s from the other one and giving him a pass.”

A fan calls out Briana for her insensitive tweet and thinks her judgment isn’t any better Pic credit:@kaneshabrooke/Instagram

Another fan felt that Briana’s comment was unnecessary and empathized with Lauren. The fan said, “This was unnecessary even for her. Lauren has a whole child w that man.”

A fan thinks Briana’s comment was unnecessary Pic credit:@gabriellelpatt_/Instagram

Briana has since deleted the Twitter post following the backlash.

The drama with Javi and Lauren continues

While many fans felt bad for Lauren following her Instagram live, Javi spoke out and continued to deny that he cheated on Lauren with Kailyn Lowry.

During the live, Lauren said she felt there was more to the story that Kail and Javi hadn’t shared yet, but Javi insisted there was nothing going on.

Javi has a history of infidelity and it was rumored that he also cheated on Briana with Kail during the brief time that they dated.

Is Briana still bitter about what happened between her and Javi? Her recent tweet would lead Teen Mom fans to think so.

Briana has yet to acknowledge the tweet or make any further remarks on Javi and Lauren’s situation.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.