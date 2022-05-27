Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez takes aim at Kail Lowry in rant about betrayal

Chris called out Kail in an Instagram rant. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Chris Lopez shared a message about betrayal, seemingly aimed at his ex/baby mama and former co-star, Kail Lowry.

Chris and Kail’s relationship history is a tumultuous one and their resentment towards each other seems to grow by the day.

Now that Kail has announced her departure from Teen Mom 2, she and Chris will no longer be castmates, but they will be co-parents for quite some time, as they share two sons, 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed.

During a recent Instagram Q&A in his Stories, Chris replied to a remark from one of his followers that read, “She was right it is the ultimate betrayal.”

Seemingly taking aim at Kail, Chris responded, “Betrayal?! Let me tell y’all about betrayal….betrayal is being 7-8 [months] pregnant laid up with another dude and posting it online for the world to see.”

“Betrayal is taking a kids my bad 2 kids last name because y’all not getting along….betrayal is having a relationship for 2-3 years behind their back and lying bout it just to come out and admit it after the fact.”

Kail gave both Lux and Creed her surname amid troubles in her relationship with Chris. Their eldest son Lux is named Lux Russell Lowry while their youngest’s name is Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez, although it appears she may have dropped Lopez from Creed’s surname as well.

Chris and Kail continue to struggle to get along

It seems that Chris also accused Kail of being unfaithful during their time together. Ironically, Kail spoke about cheating on her exes during the most recent episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, alongside her fill-in co-host, BFF Kristen Correia. Kail claimed that she never cheated on Chris, although she did cop to cheating on some of her other former flames.

Earlier this month, Chris told his Instagram followers that he was trying to be more careful about how he answers questions relating to Kail and generally tries to avoid answering them at all. “I’m just being very selective about what I answer,” he said. “I try to ignore questions about the lux & creed mom for the most part.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.