Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry calls Chris Lopez ‘abusive’ and says he ‘almost killed’ her

Amid the ongoing feud and lawsuit between Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus, Kail went under oath alleging that Chris Lopez was “abusive” and “almost killed” her.

As Monsters & Critics reported last summer, Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana for claiming that she broke into Chris’ mom’s house and physically attacked him. Kail was arrested in September 2020 over an alleged altercation between the pair, but the charges were later dropped.

Some of what’s going on behind the scenes in Kail and Briana’s lawsuit has come to light recently, including allegations of Kail “prying into” Briana’s sexual history, and Briana claiming that most of the Teen Mom 2 crew “hates” working with Kail.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry claims Chris Lopez ‘almost killed’ her

In a deposition from February 17, Kail made some shocking statements about her ex and third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, with whom she shares two sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1.

According to the court documents, as obtained by The Sun, Kail told Briana’s attorney, “A lot of what comes out of Chris’ mouth is untrue.”

When it comes to her alleged attack on him, Kail claims that Chris lied to police because they “had a very tumultuous relationship.”

At the time of the incident, Kail had a Protective From Abuse order (PFA) on Chris. When asked why she had it, she replied, “Chris almost killed me in October of 2019.”

According to the outlet, the remaining portion of the transcript was redacted.

Briana’s attorney asked Kail if she was “okay” following the questioning, to which she replied, “I am trying to be.”

Kail says Chris is ‘abusive’

The mom of four went on to give her view of Chris’ personality and parenting style. “I think that Chris has narcissistic tendencies and narcissistic behaviors,” she said. “He parents for himself, not for his children.”

“He sees his children as objects and pawns and a way to control me,” Kail continued. “He is very manipulative. He is abusive. He is self-centered and will do whatever it takes to have his own way.”

Although Kail and Chris were on the rocks in 2019, the year she alleges he nearly “killed” her, they welcomed their second son, Creed, in 2020. Kail admitted that she considered an abortion after discovering she was pregnant with Creed.

Recently, Kail revealed that she doesn’t think Chris ever truly loved her. When asked by a fan whether Chris was in love with her at any point in their relationship, Kail answered, “I do not believe he ever loved me, no.”

