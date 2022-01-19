Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez shares photo of his baby boy Trew Christopher

Chris Lopez shared the first public pic of his third son, Trew Christopher. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Chris Lopez has shared the first public photo of his third son, Trew Christopher Lopez.

Baby Trew is Chris’ third child and joins big brothers Lux Russell and Creed Romello. Chris has yet to reveal Trew’s birthdate, but he announced his third son’s arrival in early December 2021.

Chris shares his two eldest sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with his first baby mama, Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry.

The father-of-three took to Instagram earlier this week to share the first pic of baby Trew, which he simply captioned, “Trew Christopher✨”

Most of Chris’ fans commented on how adorable baby Trew is and how beautiful his eyes are in the post.

In December 2021, Chris explained his newborn son’s name, which confused some of his fans because of his nickname. It turns out that Chris’ third son is legally named Trew Christopher Lopez, but Chris has chosen to call him CJ, short for Christopher Junior.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Chris wasn’t the one to share the news that he was expecting a third child. Instead, Kail Lowry stole his thunder.

In September 2021, Kail took to her Instagram stories where she told her fans, “Congratulations to Chris & his new family 💙 So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love.”

When Chris caught wind that Kail leaked the news, he responded with a cryptic tweet that read, “If they ain’t giving you the right attention I get it but this ain’t the way to get mine.”

Not only did Kail take it upon herself to leak Chris’ baby news, but she also leaked baby Trew’s gender one month later.

Chris Lopez’s rocky relationship with baby mama and Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry

In October 2021, Kail let it slip during an episode of her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama that Chris was expecting another son. Kail and her co-host Vee Rivera mentioned that Jo Rivera is the only one of Kail’s baby daddies who has a daughter.

That’s when Kail let it slip that Chris was expecting another boy, telling Vee and their listeners, “Even my other baby dad is having another boy!”

Chris hasn’t revealed the identity of his son Trew’s mother, but Kail had something to say about her as well.

During a November 2021 episode of Baby Mamas No Drama, Kail said of her ex’s new love interest, “I don’t want to get to know your baby mama. I don’t care about your baby mama. I don’t want to be involved. I don’t want s**t to do with it.”

Chris signed on last year as a recurring cast member on Teen Mom 2, and shortly after, Kail stopped filming for the show. It will be interesting to see how much of Chris and Kail’s interactions will be aired next season and whether baby Trew will be included in filming in the future.

However, Chris stated last fall that “somebody told me I can’t film my kids, so I’m not filming my kids” on Teen Mom 2, and Chris’ father spoke out and felt that Kail was the one behind it.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.