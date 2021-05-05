Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez says Kail Lowry created drama with him to improve ratings

Chris Lopez accused Kail Lowry of creating drama with him to improve Teen Mom 2 ratings Pic credit: MTV

Chris Lopez is speaking out against his ex-girlfriend and baby momma Kail Lowry and accused her of creating drama with him in order to improve Teen Mom 2 ratings.

Chris had no desire to be part of the new season of the show and according to The Sun, he was not happy to have his face shown this season.

Chris was so frustrated with being shown that he threatened to take legal action against MTV in a TikTok video that has since been deleted.

Kail took to Instagram live and went on a rant about Chris, blasting him for making such a big deal about being on the show.

Chris reacted to Kail’s rant on a recent episode of his podcast P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads.

He accused Kail of creating unnecessary drama with him in hopes of getting better ratings for the premiere episode of the season.

Chris accuses Kail of creating drama with him for ratings

During his podcast Chris blamed Kail for stirring the pot with him to draw viewers in to the new episode of Teen Mom 2.

He said, “We were doing good up until this weekend. We were doing wonderful. Just a bunch of nonsense,”

He continued, “My kids’ mom tries to go out and make it into something that it’s not. I didn’t even really make it into a big deal.”

He then referenced Kail’s Instagram live and said, “Next thing you know we got a whole 10-slide…shots thrown at me. Y’all start drama because your show coming out. It’s so corny. People ain’t gonna talk about how we were just getting along. Because it don’t go with their story.”

Chris added that when they go back and forth with each other, they “look stupid.”

Kail’s Instagram rant

During the Instagram rant, Chris mentioned that Kail called Chris “ridiculous” for being upset that he was shown on the new season.

She said, “It’s absolutely crazy.”

Kail called Chris out for wanting to be more private yet still having a podcast and a large social media following.

She continued, “When you have an opportunity that’s presented to you, and you decline but then go on a podcast or have 100,000 Instagram followers, you’re not really trying to stay out of the public eye.”

While the former couple is clearly not in agreement at the moment, Chris recently spoke out a few weeks ago and shared that he and Kail’s co-parenting relationship was better than it used to be.

It’s possible their recent social media feud could cause another bump in the road as they continue to work on being civil with each other.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.