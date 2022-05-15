Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus under fire for dragging out lawsuit victory over Kail Lowry

Briana’s critics called her out for dragging on her lawsuit victory over Kail. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 fans think Briana DeJesus is taking her lawsuit victory against Kail Lowry too far.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kail sued Briana last summer for defamation of character and the case was recently dismissed by a judge, ruling in Briana’s favor.

Briana DeJesus is ‘exhausted’ from planning her ‘Bash Kail’ party

In response to her legal win, Briana pulled out all the stops and threw an extravagant “Bash Kail” legal victory party over the weekend.

Ahead of the party, Briana took to Twitter to express that she was exhausted from all of the party planning and preparation.

“I am exhausted 😫 but I will say I have so many amazing ppl in my f**king life,” Briana tweeted to her more than 269k followers.

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Briana’s tweet was met with more opposition than support, and her critics took to the comments section to let her know they felt her party was an excessive celebration.

Teen Mom 2 fans think Briana is taking her victory too far

One of Briana’s critics replied, “Maybe if you would stop using your energy and money on trying to get back at Kail and grow up. You wouldn’t be so exhausted. Because it can’t be from raising your kids. Your mom and sister help you a lot. Btw..love your sister, she keeps it real.”

Another felt that Briana should have been more humble about her victory and commented, “It’s gotta be exhausting to wake up still obsessed with drama from a court case you WON. Shouldve take the win gracefully & shown Kail how to be the mature one.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

“Exhausted from being petty and pathetic and immature,” read a comment from one of Briana’s followers who felt her behavior is what caused her exhaustion, not her party planning.

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

One critic used three crying-laughing emojis and a hashtag that read “#lame” to express their feelings on Briana’s exhaustion while one of Briana’s critics called her out with a rhetorical question: “Was throwing a party to show you won REALLY putting things behind y’all and to REST!?!”

Briana’s bash over the weekend brought in some of her Teen Mom 2 castmates, including her BFF Jade Cline and her husband Sean Austin. Surprisingly, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans made the trek from North Carolina to Florida to attend Briana’s lavish extravaganza.

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.