Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus takes Stella and Nova on shopping trip due to ‘mom guilt’ over latest episode

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is feeling “mom guilt” after the latest episode of the show, so she took daughters Stella and Nova on a shopping trip as a special treat. The scene with Briana and her youngest daughter Stella was difficult to watch and quite emotional for some people.

Stella’s dad, Luis Hernandez, has been in and out of her life since she was born but he recently planned to spend the day with her. However, Stella insisted that she didn’t want to see her dad, and after acting out by crying and throwing things the 4-year-old was eventually sent to her room.

Viewers weren’t happy with how things played out between Briana and Stella as some felt she should not be forced to spend time with Luis if she didn’t want to. Briana expressed some regrets about the situation as well and she later shared that she will no longer force Stella to have a relationship with her dad.

Briana DeJesus admits to feeling guilty after latest episode of Teen Mom 2

After the tough episode aired, the Teen Mom 2 star took to social media to share an update and admitted to still feeling guilty about the Luis and Stella situation.

She posted a photo of Stella and Nova happily posing in the American Girl store with lots of shopping bags in hand.

“Skipped out on reality for today and took the girls on a date. ❤️ having a little mom guilt after watching last night’s episode.” wrote Briana. “This doesn’t fix much but I love my girls and all I want to do is protect them. There’s no right or wrong answer to parenting which makes things so much more difficult but I am trying my hardest.”

“Thank you guys for tuning in and sending Stella and I so many nice comments and showing so much support!” she added.

Briana DeJesus gets support from Cheyenne Floyd

After the Teen Mom 2 star shared her latest Instagram post about feeling guilty regarding the way she treated Stella, Briana got an overwhelming amount of support.

Teen Mom OG cast member Cheyenne Floyd sent her some love in the comment section.

“I just watched the episode & I cried,” admitted one Instagram user. “She [Stella] doesn’t deserve to be put through that. So if your momma instinct is telling you to let it go, then let it go.”

“Mom guilt is something we all struggle with, it’s a part of being a parent. All we have to realize is that we are doing the best we can,” wrote another commenter.

The mom-of-two got many more supportive messages after sharing her post and it’s great to see that watching the episode was a teachable moment for Briana.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.