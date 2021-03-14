Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus shares revealing selfie, talks self love

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 shared a revealing selfie on Instagram over the weekend. She was wearing a pink striped, silky, low-cut top with her cleavage on full display in the pic.

She was seated on her bed, in a serious pose.

In her caption, she talked about loving herself after being insecure about seeing herself on camera.

She wrote, “I’ve always been insecure, hate taking photos of myself, hate seeing myself on national television… I never knew what it was like to love myself, always chose someone else to love instead of focusing on myself.”

Briana admitted she’s ‘not perfect’ and has some ‘growing up to do’

“I know I am not perfect and I need some growing up to do, I need to learn how to forgive myself for all the mistakes I’ve made in the past! This year I really wanna love myself, take that selfie, go be that person I’ve always wanted to be and not care what anyone has to say or think!”

“I want to focus on ME! I want to get out of that comfort zone! Cheers to loving myself and my body a little bit more, having two kids hasn’t been easy but I’m ready for some Briana time ❤️❤️❤️”

The post might come as a surprise to some fans, given Briana’s portrayal on the show. She’s often portrayed as mean and bossy, especially when it comes to her daughters’ fathers.

Briana is mom to daughters Nova and Stella. Nova’s father is Devoin Austin. Daughter Stella’s father is Luis Hernandez.

Viewers were introduced to Briana in 2011 on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant

Briana first shot to fame in 2011 when she appeared on 16 and Pregnant. She was 17 years old when her first daughter, Nova, was born.

Briana and then-boyfriend Devoin had a rocky relationship and have often disagreed about child support, visitations, and working.

Briana has slammed Devoin repeatedly since they first aired on Teen Mom. She believed that Devoin needed to spend more time with Nova and be more of a hands-on dad.

She also felt that Devoin needed to contribute more financially and hold down steadier employment. Things came to a head on the last Teen Mom 2 reunion, and Briana ended up walking off the set.

Briana has been unhappy with both of her daughters’ fathers

Briana infamously called both of her daughters’ fathers to her house to discuss finances and what she expected them both to contribute.

Briana has claimed that both fathers need to step it up physically and financially in their daughters’ lives.

Briana became pregnant with her youngest daughter, Stella, after a one-night stand with Stella’s father, Luis. The two broke up while she was pregnant amid claims that Luis was cheating on Briana.

Luis was largely absent for most of Stella’s life. Briana repeatedly tried to get him to engage more, to no avail, as Luis always seemed to have an excuse.

The two reconciled briefly, however, when Briana went to see Luis DJ at a nightclub. Briana ended up getting drunk and spending the night with Luis, resulting in yet another one-night stand.

It was later revealed on the show that Briana had contracted chlamydia from Luis.

Briana has recently been linked to tattoo artist Javi Gonzalez. She lives with her mom, Roxanne and sister Brittany in Orlando, Florida, and runs a beauty business.

Teen Mom airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.