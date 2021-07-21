Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus says season finale was ‘another hard episode’ to watch

Briana DeJesus comments on the emotional season finale of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 aired its final episode of the season last night and Briana DeJesus had to admit that it was another emotional one for her. The mom-of-two has been going through issues with her baby daddy Luis Hernandez, the father of her youngest daughter Stella, and sadly Luis has been an absent parent.

Lately, he made an attempt to see the three-year-old, but Stella is just not comfortable around her dad.

Last week things got emotional for Briana after she watched the episode and saw Stella acting out and being punished because she didn’t want to see Luis. The Teen Mom 2 star later shared on social media that she wouldn’t force Stella to spend time with her dad anymore.

During the season finale, Luis made another attempt to spend time with his daughter and it didn’t go too well either.

Briana DeJesus dishes on hard episode

Early on in the episode, Briana shared with her mom that she sought legal advice regarding Luis’s parental rights and the information she got wasn’t exactly the news she wanted to hear.

The laws in Florida prevent the courts from signing off on a parent relinquishing their rights as long as the father is not abusing the child. So although Luis is inconsistent and barely sees his daughter, Briana can’t do much to change things.

Last night Luis made another attempt to see Stella, this time he picked her up from school but the toddler broke down in tears and Briana had to call Stella to try and calm her down. When the mom-of-two relayed the information to her mother and sister, she broke down as well in frustration and admitted to feeling like a bad mom.

After the show aired last night Briana took to Instagram and shared that the episode was a hard one for her to watch.

“I was able to see the episode before it airs tonight and Jesus I cried the whole time,” wrote Briana.

Briana Dejesus is grateful for her fans

The Teen Mom 2 star gets her share of backlash on social media but she’s been getting a lot of support from viewers this season. Earlier on she was touted as a great friend for helping fellow castmate Jade Cline while she recovered from surgery.

Briana actually invited Jade to her home and took care of her while she recovered and she got lots of positive comments from viewers of the show.

Last week when the incident with Stella and Luis played out and Briana confessed on social media that she was feeling mom guilt, other moms sent her encouraging messages in the comment section.

After last night’s episode, Briana acknowledged the support and sent a word of thanks.

“Thank you for all the support, thank you for watching,” she wrote.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.