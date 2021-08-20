Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus is leaving Florida for Texas ‘soon,’ MTV star says she needs a ‘fresh start’

Briana DeJesus may be headed to Texas for good. Pic credit: MTV

It has been a tough few years for Briana DeJesus, and it looks like leaving Florida may be what the Teen Mom 2 star needs for a fresh start.

Now that she is single again, Briana is back to the same place she has been in over and over again. Raising her two daughters, Nova and Stella alone, and living with her mother Roxanne, and her sister, Brittany.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram stories, Briana DeJesus talked about what would be next in her life following the broken engagement with Javi Gonzalez.

Briana DeJesus wants to move to Texas

Florida doesn’t seem to be the forever place for Briana DeJesus and her children. She obviously still lives with her mother and sister, but she thinks they would go along with her if she decides to go to Texas.

When asked about when she was moving to Texas, her response was, “Hopefully soon.”

Pic credit: @brianadejesus/Instagram

A follower also asked about whether Roxanne and Brittany would go along with Briana. The Teen Mom 2 star said, “I’m sure if I asked them, they would.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Pic credit: @brianadejesus/Instagram

And finally, the reason behind choosing Texas was questioned. Briana said, “Idk I just wanna go there and start over!”

Pic credit: @brianadejesus/Instagram

What will happen if Briana DeJesus moves to Texas?

Since Teen Mom 2 can be filmed anywhere, the move likely won’t affect her job with the reality TV show. She does have another job and what will happen with that remains to be seen.

There are questions about how Nova will continue her relationship with Devoin in Florida if she moves to Texas with Briana. Their bond has grown over the years, and Briana DeJesus even gave him props for stepping up and loving not only Nova but also Stella. Devoin has been seen on numerous occasions with both girls.

As for Stella, Luis has not been consistent in her life. Briana and her mom and sister have been her caretakers, so the move for the little girl wouldn’t be as tough logistically.

With the news of Briana’s split from Javi fresh, she is trying to sort through everything happening in her life. Florida is a place that holds all of her decisions, both good and bad. To start fresh in Texas may be something Briana DeJesus and her family could benefit from for various reasons.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.