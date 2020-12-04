Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus has to wear headgear for 2 years to fix her jaw

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus recently announced that she will need to wear headgear for two years to fix a problem with her jaw.

Briana shared the news with fans on Twitter along with a picture of a person in oversized headgear.

Briana posted and said, “Guys, it’s official I will be wearing this for minimum 24 months…16hrs a day. I’m crying and laughing at the same time.”

The post caused quite a reaction from fans as many were shocked at the fact she would need to go to such extremes and some had funny comments of their own.

One wrote, “Would go perfect for Halloween. You can be the girl from finding Nemo! That does suck about having to wear this for so long a day and for so many months.”

Another added a photo of the character from finding Nemo and made a joke about putting her kids to bed. Along with the picture she wrote, “What Stella and Nova are gonna see when they wake up for school.”

One concerned fan felt she needed a second opinion and said, “Definitely need a 2nd opinion, I have worked in an orthodontic office for over 20 years and this is craziness for an adult.”

Briana’s had other work done on her body

The addition of headgear is the latest in work Briana has had to “correct” her body, but the other procedures have been elective.

Briana has been open about the plastic surgery she’s had and referred to the work as a “mommy makeover.” The work was done by Dr. Michael Salzhauer, otherwise known as Dr. Miami.

In total, she had a tummy tuck, liposuction, a breast lift, a breast reduction, and reshaped and contoured her butt. Briana showed off the work on her Instagram page.

Briana seeks financial assistance from her baby daddies

During recent episodes of Teen Mom 2, Briana’s storyline has been overtaken by her financial issues with baby daddies Luis Hernandez and Devoin Austin. Briana was furious that neither of them had contributed to support their children financially and she wanted to set them up on a payment plan.

On this week’s episode, Devoin was fed up with Briana’s request for financial support and went off about how he didn’t think he should have to contribute when she’s made more money than him. During a car ride to pick up their daughter Nova, he referenced the fact that she has a “$15,000 body” but he doesn’t own enough items to even come close to that total.

After the episode aired, Briana went off on Twitter, revealing how angry she was about what Devoin said during the car ride.

While Briana’s latest body fix doesn’t seem to be happening by choice, it’s likely the headgear will still cost her a pretty penny. Her financial battles with her baby daddies are sure to continue on the remainder of this season of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.