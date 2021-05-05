Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones talks baby number two, says its ‘not in the cards at the moment’


ashley jones
Ashley Jones has joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 and admits that at this point in time, she is happy parenting her daughter Holly and is not looking to add any more children to her family. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones spoke about the possibility of having a second child. She admitted that it’s “not in the cards at the moment.”

 Ashley is reportedly not looking to give her 3-year-old daughter Holly a younger brother or sister in the near future.

“As of right now, I’m content with the one kid that I have,” Ashley told Us Weekly.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

“I am a very school-driven person and like to be in school. I see myself being in school for a very long time,” she explained.

monsterscriticsreality

683 1,140

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

"Game's over." That's what former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards is saying ...

View

May 2

72 5
Open
"Game's over." That's what former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards is saying at least. She shared a cryptic post amid the controversy between Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney, telling her fans the “game’s over.”⁠ ⁠ Fans chimed in on Mackenzie's social media post and Mackenzie wasn't afraid to respond when one commented, “she should be more kind to her step child and his mother. She should also be more kind to her children by not condoning their fathers behavior.”⁠ ⁠ Read the thread, including Mackenzie's response, at our #linkinbio!⁠ ⁠ (📸: MTV)⁠ --------⁠ #teenmomog #teenmom #macibookout #taylormckinney #ryanedwards #mackenzieedwards #larryedwards #teenmomfight #teenmomdrama #teenmomreunion #fight #youngmom #16andpregnant #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #stepmom #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #teenmom2 #maciteenmom #mackenzieteenmom #gamesover

"Game's over." That's what former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards is saying at least. She shared a cryptic post amid the controversy between Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney, telling her fans the “game’s over.”⁠

Fans chimed in on Mackenzie's social media post and Mackenzie wasn't afraid to respond when one commented, “she should be more kind to her step child and his mother. She should also be more kind to her children by not condoning their fathers behavior.”⁠

Read the thread, including Mackenzie's response, at our #linkinbio!⁠

(📸: MTV)⁠
--------⁠
#teenmomog #teenmom #macibookout #taylormckinney #ryanedwards #mackenzieedwards #larryedwards #teenmomfight #teenmomdrama #teenmomreunion #fight #youngmom #16andpregnant #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #stepmom #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #teenmom2 #maciteenmom #mackenzieteenmom #gamesover ...

72 5

Ashley said that although she loves being Holly’s mom, she is not ready to give that type of parental energy to two children at this moment in time.

“Definitely not [having more kids] anytime soon,” the reality star said.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

Would Ashley like more children in the future?

In the future perhaps Ashley would like to expand her family. However, at this point in time, she is clearly focused on her education and providing the best life she can for her daughter.

She remarked to Us that when Holly asks for a brother or sister she tells her to  “enjoy [her] cousin” and “enjoy [her] friends.” 

“She better blow up an inflatable friend, I don’t know. That’s not in the cards at the moment,” she joked.

Ashley welcomed Holly to her family in 2017 alongside her boyfriend Bariki “Bar” Smith. The couple have since become engaged.

What Ashley wishes she knew before becoming a mother

Ashley revealed to Us that there were some things she wished she knew before becoming a mother.

She said she wished she understood that “you can’t detach yourself from” parenthood.

“It’s really a 24-7 job. Even when my daughter was in Hawaii for a week with her grandmother, I couldn’t sleep. I was, like, physically getting sick without my kid. … I didn’t see a single friend. I didn’t have a single drink. I was stressed about my child, and she didn’t even care to talk to me on the phone. She was in my head 24-7. I was concerned for her well-being. And that’s what being a parent is,” she claimed.

Ashley has joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 after two seasons on the MTV series Young + Pregnant. She said to Us that two Teen Mom 2 co-stars, in particular, have been very helpful as she transitioned into being a part of the new cast.

Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer have helped Ashley navigate this new phase of her reality television show career,

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

Lucille Barilla
Latest posts by Lucille Barilla (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x