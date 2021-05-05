Ashley Jones has joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 and admits that at this point in time, she is happy parenting her daughter Holly and is not looking to add any more children to her family. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones spoke about the possibility of having a second child. She admitted that it’s “not in the cards at the moment.”

Ashley is reportedly not looking to give her 3-year-old daughter Holly a younger brother or sister in the near future.

“As of right now, I’m content with the one kid that I have,” Ashley told Us Weekly.

“I am a very school-driven person and like to be in school. I see myself being in school for a very long time,” she explained.

Ashley said that although she loves being Holly’s mom, she is not ready to give that type of parental energy to two children at this moment in time.

“Definitely not [having more kids] anytime soon,” the reality star said.

Would Ashley like more children in the future?

In the future perhaps Ashley would like to expand her family. However, at this point in time, she is clearly focused on her education and providing the best life she can for her daughter.

She remarked to Us that when Holly asks for a brother or sister she tells her to “enjoy [her] cousin” and “enjoy [her] friends.”

“She better blow up an inflatable friend, I don’t know. That’s not in the cards at the moment,” she joked.

Ashley welcomed Holly to her family in 2017 alongside her boyfriend Bariki “Bar” Smith. The couple have since become engaged.

What Ashley wishes she knew before becoming a mother

Ashley revealed to Us that there were some things she wished she knew before becoming a mother.

She said she wished she understood that “you can’t detach yourself from” parenthood.

“It’s really a 24-7 job. Even when my daughter was in Hawaii for a week with her grandmother, I couldn’t sleep. I was, like, physically getting sick without my kid. … I didn’t see a single friend. I didn’t have a single drink. I was stressed about my child, and she didn’t even care to talk to me on the phone. She was in my head 24-7. I was concerned for her well-being. And that’s what being a parent is,” she claimed.

Ashley has joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 after two seasons on the MTV series Young + Pregnant. She said to Us that two Teen Mom 2 co-stars, in particular, have been very helpful as she transitioned into being a part of the new cast.

Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer have helped Ashley navigate this new phase of her reality television show career,

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.