Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones denies surprise party mishap with Bar’s mom was fabricated for the show


Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones denies faking storyline for the show
Ashley Jones denies making up surprise party storyline. Pic credit:MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones is denying the recent allegations made by Bariki Smith’s mom regarding the latest episode of the show.

Fans saw Ashley’s attempt at throwing a surprise party for Bar after he finally got his G.E.D and despite her issues with his mom Shen, she decided to extend an olive branch and invite her anyway.

However, that turned out to be a bad idea because Shen spoiled the surprise by calling Bar and telling him about the party. Shen got a lot of flack from social media and she soon spoke out denying that she did any such thing.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

As a matter of fact, Shen claimed that the entire scene was a lie just for a storyline, but now Ashley Jones is speaking out!

monsterscriticsreality

778 1,486

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

House drama! Teen Mom 2 fans are taking aim at Kail Lowry after she shared a photo of her boys at ...

View

May 26

32 2
Open
House drama! Teen Mom 2 fans are taking aim at Kail Lowry after she shared a photo of her boys at her new home site. Fans are putting her on blast for moving as often as she does. See what fans are saying and catch up on Kail's "moves" at our #linkinbio!⁠ ⁠ (📸: MTV)⁠ ----------⁠ #teenmom #teenmom2 #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #newhouse #youngmom #homesite #construction #newhome #ridicule #underfire #fanhate #youngmom #16andpregnant #realitytvmom #mom #realitytvshow #reality #explorepage⁠

House drama! Teen Mom 2 fans are taking aim at Kail Lowry after she shared a photo of her boys at her new home site. Fans are putting her on blast for moving as often as she does. See what fans are saying and catch up on Kail's "moves" at our #linkinbio!⁠

(📸: MTV)⁠
----------⁠
#teenmom #teenmom2 #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #newhouse #youngmom #homesite #construction #newhome #ridicule #underfire #fanhate #youngmom #16andpregnant #realitytvmom #mom #realitytvshow #reality #explorepage⁠ ...

32 2

Ashley denies lying for a storyline

The Teen Mom 2 star responded to a few questions on her Instagram stories recently, and curious fans wanted to know her thoughts on Shen’s latest allegations.

One fan accused the 24-year-old of lying about the surprise party, but Ashley made it known that she doesn’t need to do that.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

“Listen I don’t need to fabricate a storyline. I can sit on my a** all day and cry about Bar having facetats and they would film that s**t, wrote Ashley. She then explained she and Shen are in a better place right now and she doesn’t want any drama.

As for what really went down with the surprise party situation, the MTV star explained, “Yes I called and invited her. I think she was startled at the fact that I even called and she was [wary]. She called Bar upset that I even had her number. Given the history I understand her looking with a side-eye. I don’t think she called to ruin it, I think she was more concerned if I was calling her to start drama.”

Ashley Jones responds to Bariki Smith's mom
Pic credit:@ashleysiren/Instagram

What did Bariki’s mom say?

In case you missed out on the initial post, Bariki’s mom Shen took to her Instagram after the show aired on Tuesday night.

She appeared to be getting backlash from Teen Mom 2 fans so she wanted to clear up a few things and in doing so, she commented that the surprise party storyline was a lie.

However, this might just be one big misunderstanding given Ashley’s recent explanation of what happened. We know that there has been bad blood between Ashley and Shen but it seems that have come a long way in the past few months.

If you check out photos on Ashley’s page, Shen is constantly liking the photos and posting sweet comments about her soon-to-be daughter-in-law. Hopefully, this drama from the show doesn’t cause tension between them once again.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x