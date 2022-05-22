Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones clears the air on relationship with Kail Lowry, walking off reunion set

Ashley explained her relationship with Kail Lowry to her fans. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Ashley Jones is clearing the air when it comes to her walking off set during the reunion and her friendship with her former Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry.

During Part One of the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion, Ashley got up and walked off set when Kail became the topic of conversation. Ashley didn’t want to be involved in talking about Kail while Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline chose to stay on stage.

Leah Messer soon followed Ashley’s lead and walked off set also. Although Ashley has already explained to her fanbase why she chose to walk off stage, they are still flooding her DMs with questions.

Ashley has also received an onslaught of questions from her fans and critics regarding her relationship with Kail after viewers think their friendship seemed rather sudden.

Ashley Jones explains relationship with former Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry

During an Instagram Stories Q&A over the weekend, Ashley addressed both topics. She first fielded a question that read, “Why did you all of a sudden become bff’s with Kailyn?”

Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Ashley explained, “Y’all really try it with this question. Kail and I have been friends since I became a part of this show. She was the first to reach out and welcome me. We have been friends ever since.”

In May 2021, Kail welcomed Ashley to the cast in an Instagram post, telling her fans, “Welcome @ashleysiren to the cast!”

Ashley was appreciative of Kail’s warm welcome, replying, “It’s crazy as hell to be here, I’ve watched you girls for years. Thank you for welcoming me, and always offering good advice.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Ashley elaborates on walking off stage during Teen Mom 2 reunion

Another question that has been plaguing Ashley lately is why she walked off stage during the reunion. Ashley previously explained her reasoning: “I would never sit in a room and be silent while my friend is being chopped, for that purpose I removed myself.”

Another one of Ashley’s followers had a similar question, but with a twist. “Did you walking off stage cause problems with the cast?” they asked.

Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Ashley explained to her fans, “I walked off stage because the conversation didn’t pertain to me. You all love to remind me of my contract obligations which are to share MY STORY.”

“I’m not there to speak on anyone else and I don’t want to be edited in a way that makes me look like I contributed,” Ashley concluded her response.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, is slated to “premiere in the near future” so stay tuned.