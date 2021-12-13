Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones and Bar Smith’s moms claim the couple is already married

Bar Smith and Ashley Jones’ moms claim the couple has already tied the knot. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 couple Ashley Jones and Bar Smith have already tied the knot, according to their mothers.

Last season on Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as Bar ended his and Ashley’s segment with a bang, getting down on one knee and proposing to his longtime love and baby mama.

Before viewers found out whether Ashley accepted Bar’s proposal or not, Bar took to Twitter to survey his followers. Most of them surmised that Ashley said yes, and it looks as though they were right.

Two Teen Mom fan accounts on Instagram shared comments from social media made by both Ashley’s mom, Tea, and Bar’s mom, Shen.

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones’ mom: ‘Bar and Ashley are married!’

The first post, shared by Teen Mom Tea, showed a screenshot of a pic of Ashley and Bar mid-embrace with the caption that read, “In case you missed it, Bar and Ashley are married! Congratulations to them ❣️”

Under the pic of Ashley and Bar was a comment from Ashley’s mom Tea that read, “Uhmmm she meant to say her Husband cause Ashley is married to Bar in real life. I was there, I know.”

The other Instagram post, shared by Teen Mom Shade Room, showed a pic of Ashley and Bar posing in front of the water. In a second slide, Bar’s mom, Shen, wrote a comment on social media, revealing that her son and Ashley are already married.

Bar Smith’s mom Shen confirms her son and Ashley Jones are married

“Bar is her husband so put some respect on it 😂 and my daughter in law say her down in the coupon section 😍,” Shen wrote in the comment.

Shen’s comment was in reference to a coupon code that Ashley created after Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans singled out her husband, Bar.

Jenelle took to TikTok recently to explain that she was uninvited to film Teen Mom: Family Reunion because her husband, David Eason, wanted to come along for support.

Jenelle singled out Bar, telling her fans that he was invited, but not David. This didn’t sit well with Ashley, so she used the situation to turn a profit.

While promoting merchandise for her new beauty salon, Aries Beauty Studio, Ashley offered her customers a discount if they used the coupon code “uninvitedjenelle.”

The next day, Ashley discovered that her coupon code garnered enough sales to nearly sell out of Aries Beauty Studio hoodies overnight.

You can catch more of Ashley and Bar next month when they debut on Teen Mom: Family Reunion alongside cast members, past and present, from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.