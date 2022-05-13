Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans on custody battle with mom Barbara: ‘I’m still trying to work it out civilly’

Jenelle and Barbara are still battling it out for custody of Jace. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and her mom Barbara are still trying to work out a custody agreement for Jenelle’s son Jace.

Jenelle welcomed her first child, son Jace, in 2009 with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis. Andrew has been absent in Jace’s life and Jenelle’s behavior while Jace was a baby forced her mom Barbara to file for custody of her grandson.

Jenelle wasn’t willing to give up her partying ways as a teenager to take care of Jace, so Barbara stepped in and has been a steady parental figure to Jace ever since.

Barbara was awarded full custody of Jace in 2010 and has continued to battle with Jenelle over custody, as Teen Mom 2 viewers watched play out until MTV parted ways with Jenelle in 2019.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans gives update on relationship with Barbara amid Jace’s custody battle

Jenelle and Barbara are set to face off in court later this month. Ahead of their court hearing, Jenelle spoke with E! News about the current situation.

Jenelle is hoping to negotiate a custody agreement without involving the legal system.

“If we end up going to trial, I’m going to ask for full [custody] completely. I’m still trying to work it out civilly,” Jenelle told the outlet.

Jenelle added, “I get [Jace] every other weekend. If she wants to compromise, I’ll switch roles and have him during the week and she can have him every other weekend instead.”

Jenelle signed over parental rights of Jace at age 17

Jenelle was just 17 years old when she signed over parental rights to Barbara. Last year, Jenelle claimed that signing over Jace to her mom had nothing to do with her drug use and partying, but because she was afraid.

“I gave my mom temp. Custody when I was 17… it had nothing to do with drugs and everything to do with being a fearful little girl and felt like I would lose if I fought against my mom,” Jenelle tweeted to her followers.

Last fall, Jenelle also spoke about Jace’s struggles. “Jace is having some issues at school and at my mom’s house, which I can’t go into detail about because there’s a pending custody case,” she shared with The Sun.

Also last November, Jenelle spoke of her relationship with Barbara and what has led up to their upcoming day in court.

“We only talk when it’s [time] to pick up Jace and drop him off,” she shared. “And when I try to bring up Jace, she just totally ignores me about the topic. So we’re butting heads right now, and it’s not really going anywhere. That’s why we were gonna go to court, to figure it out.”

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion special airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.