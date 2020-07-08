Teddi Mellencamp and husband Edwin Arroyave’s recent excitement at the birth of their baby girl has now been marred with some sad news.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate shared a heartbreaking post about the health of her four-month-old daughter.

Dove Arroyave was born in February and the proud parents have been bonding with baby Dove for the past few months.

However, the mom-of-three recently revealed on Instagram that Dove has been diagnosed with a condition known as lambdoid craniosynostosis.

Dove will undergo surgery this month

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a sweet pic of baby Dove, accompanied by a lengthy post about her health.

Teddi says “Dealing with anxiety, especially when in the ‘public eye,’ isn’t easy; and going into July it’s at an all-time high. I was torn as to whether I should share this information, but as someone who tries to be as transparent as possible, and knowing I have a platform to reach others in similar situations, I would like to update you all.”

She continued, “Our sweet baby Dove was diagnosed with Lambdoid Craniosynostosis and has to undergo neurosurgery at the end of the month. We are so grateful to have an amazing team of doctors and surgeons who have caught this early and will be working on her.”

Teddi shared in her message that they first assumed Dove had the same condition as her first daughter, Cruz. But she has since found out that this is not the case.

Teddi wrote that “Originally, like Cruz before her, we thought Dove had Torticollis and would likely need a doc band for re-shaping. Instead a CT scan showed Lambdoid Craniosynostosis (Lambdoid craniosynostosis is a very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis and occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth).”

Teddi asks for prayers for baby Dove

Despite the upcoming surgery, Teddi is hopeful that all will be well with her baby girl. She also shared information about the recovery process saying that “The recovery is about a week in the hospital and a couple weeks at home with a very high success rate. So although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be ok.”

The accountability coach also asks her followers to “Please keep baby Dove in your prayers and if you have had a child with this same surgery, please let me know below, as I would love any additional insight and support. Sending 💕 to you all.”

Meanwhile, Teddi’s RHOBY castmates have been sending her their love on social media.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.