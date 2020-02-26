RHOBH Teddi Mellencamp shows off adorable first photo of her baby daughter

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Teddi Mellencamp just had her baby! She shared a first look at the adorable baby girl on her Instagram page today.

She had baby number three last night. She captioned the sweet photo of her husband Edwin and the baby, “Guess what, baby girl. You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you. 💕 #aboutlastnight”

Many people, including a few RHOBH co-stars, congratulated Teddi and her family in the comments.

Teddi has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram

Teddi announced her pregnancy in September. She continued to document her pregnancy online, showing lots of bump photos and even a sneak peek of the nursery.

The nursery is filled with gray, white, and pink tones with llama and butterfly accents. It looks perfect for a baby girl!

As much as she shared the highs, she also documented some of the lows.

In one photo, Teddi rocks a no-makeup look and looks very tired. She admitted that her skin, energy levels, and mood weren’t the greatest all the time.

A few days ago, Teddi shared a photo of the progression of her baby bump. The photos date from 5 weeks to 39 weeks.

She wrote, “During my previous two pregnancies I barely took any photos. So I’m proud to have embraced and documented this journey— and look forward to sharing my progress with you after baby as well!”

Then, just one day before the baby was born, she posted a photo of herself in a sheer black robe. She predicted the baby’s arrival.

She joked, “I’m no fortune teller but the day you’re arriving is very soon. The day you’ll be embarrassed of this pic is also in your future.”

Hopefully, Teddi shares the baby girl’s name soon

No word yet on the baby’s name, although Teddi did give a sneak peek back in December. She shared on Instagram that their top four girl’s names were Selena, Presley, Shay, and Dove.

In the post, she said they did not agree on a name so far.

Teddi and Edwin also have daughter Slate and son Cruz together. Hopefully, the kids love their newest baby sister! She looks so cute.

Congrats to Teddi, Edwin, and their family! We can’t wait to see more photos and find out what the sweet baby’s name is.