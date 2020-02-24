Anna Duggar looks just like her sister Susanna and fans are here for it

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Anna Duggar celebrated her sister’s wedding over the weekend, and the photos have followers talking. She shared a photo of herself alongside her sister, Susanna, and the resemblance is uncanny.

The Duggars spent the weekend celebrating Susanna and her husband, York Bridges, as they embark on the new journey ahead.

Josh Duggar was in the photo with her and her sister and brother-in-law, and he was holding little Maryella.

The Keller sisters look a lot alike

After Anna Duggar shared the photos, the comment section filled up with comments about how much the sisters look alike. Susanna is the youngest Keller daughter.

She and Anna do bare a striking resemblance, even now.

There were a few photos shared on the same post. Anna Duggar stood next to her sister on her special day. The photo featured the bride and the women she chose to be there as she took her vows.

Anna wore a long sleeve royal blue dress, making sure she was abiding by the rules that are typical for the Duggar family members.

It looks like the weekend was well spent with family and friends as they celebrated Susanna Keller marrying York Bridges. Anna Duggar watched as her little sister gave her life to her husband, and they both vowed to love one another forever.

Anna Duggar attends the wedding with Maryella in tow

Josh Duggar was holding Maryella in the photo where they posed with Anna Duggar’s sister. This is something that was discussed in a recent post. Maryella does join her parents wherever they go and will continue to as long as she is exclusively breastfed.

The other five children didn’t appear in any of the other photos, so it is unclear if they attended the wedding or stayed with the other Duggar children at the compound.

Anna Duggar was a part of the wedding so the baby likely remained with Josh Duggar while the actual nuptials took place.

Despite all of the prior conflicts between Anna and Josh Duggar, it appears that her family is comfortable with having him around again. The two posed for photos, and she gushed about what a good time they had celebrating Susanna and York’s marriage.

Seeing Anna Duggar and her sister Susanna Bridges together sparked some deja vu for followers who remember when Anna married Josh Duggar. The sisters look so much alike, and it was instantly noticed and pointed out.