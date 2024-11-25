Teddi Mellencamp slammed for ‘avoidance’ and lack of ‘accountability’ in attempt to clear the air

Things haven’t been going well for Teddi Mellencamp, who announced she and Edwin Arroyave were getting divorced just a few weeks ago.

Since then, rumors about an affair between her and her horse trainer have been all over the place.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claimed she wanted to keep things quiet to protect her children, but that didn’t quite pan out.

Teddi has yet to address anything outright, but she did post a message on her Instagram page about taking accountability and having three sides to every story.

She didn’t mention the rumors or confirm anything happened, but she did manage to rile up followers who called her out for not doing anything she said.

This has added another complicated layer to what is playing out in the media.

Teddi Mellencamp talks not being the ‘victim’ and fighting for yourself

Teddi Mellencamp wrote a lengthy post on her Instagram post over a video of her working out set to Christina Aguliera’s Fighter.

She mentioned the only person who can change your life is you. There are two options: fighting for yourself (which is presumably what this video was doing) or playing the victim.

Teddi said she has “cried and mourned” while also taking responsibility and apologizing for her actions.

The podcast host also revealed she wouldn’t “pander to the media” because every story has three sides.

Teddi Mellencamp called out for ‘avoidance’

Since Teddi Mellencamp left the comments open on her post, the comment section has lit up with criticisms.

One follower wrote, “Saying there’s ‘3 sides to the story’ is NOT taking accountability.”

Another said, “No, this is called avoidance! You spend every day talking about everyone else’s business, and now when it is up to you to be honest, you have no accountability of your own!🙌”

Someone else wrote a lengthy comment about the hypocrisy of Teddi being on a podcast and airing everyone else’s life and commenting on it. It was a valid point, and several others seemed to agree with 161 likes on the comment.

We suspect that Teddi will talk about things when she is ready, but because of all the moving parts, it may not be soon.

However, this could be it. She doesn’t appear to want to speak out about what happened and if there was infidelity with the horse trainer.

For now, expect her comment sections to be loaded with callouts and demands for transparency.