Teddi Mellencamp returns to work four days after her neck lift

Just four days after she received a very public neck lift, Teddi Mellencamp returned to work and showed progress. The Celebrity Big Brother and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to social media to share updates.

She also talked about her surgery on her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s in a Pod.

Teddi’s Instagram Stories are also full of various photos featuring the reality TV star and her neck bandages from the surgery.

Teddi Mellencamp shares updates on her neck lift

Teddi Mellencamp shared an update only four days after she got a neck lift. She revealed that she got a neck lift because she was unhappy with the sagging skin on her neck.

Teddi wrote a lengthy caption where she explained the procedure and thanked her surgeon. She encouraged those with questions to consult Dr. Sarmela Sunder, her plastic surgeon.

She wrote in the caption, “Day 4 post-op, and what better way for someone who’s always doing the most to jump back into work than an interview with @extratv. Make sure to watch— and if you have any questions for me of your own, ask below! I’ll try to answer as many as I can throughout the day. Ps. Thank you @drsarmelasunder – not only are you an incredible surgeon but you made me laugh, feel safe and I trusted you which was a huge factor for me. “

Teddi also shared a photo where she sported a large neck bandage and drank beet juice. She offered to Venmo fans $20 if they came up with a funny enough caption to describe why she wore a neck bandage.

She wrote in the caption, “Slate and me at breakfast before her first day showing on the grass field. We have started to come up with fun game of things to say when people ask about my wrap. Her favorites are, ‘she tripped over a curb’ and ‘she had lots of teeth removed’. Please respond with some of your favorites and I will Venmo the 5 funniest ones $20.”

Teddi Mellencamp explains why she got a neck lift

Teddi Mellencamp got a neck lift because she thought she had a saggy neck and defended her choice. The accountability coach shared that she wanted to be honest and that is why she spoke about her plastic surgery.

She quipped on her Instagram Story, “I am being transparent with my journey. Would you prefer I lie and pretend the loose skin on my neck disappeared? That’s not who I am.”

Finally, she said, “[If] you want to only follow people that show themselves through a filtered version of themselves then I am not the person to follow.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.