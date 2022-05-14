Teddi Mellencamp, 40, reveals reason she got a neck lift this week

Teddi Mellencamp neck lift. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and John Mellencamp’s daughter Teddi Mellencamp shared that at age 40, she got a neck lift. Teddi has undergone many transformations in the past and was vocal about her weight loss on the Bravo show.

She shared exchanges with critics on her Instagram Stories and photos of her progress.

Teddi took time to plug her surgeon, Dr. Sarmela Sunder, and she also discussed her surgery on her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s in a Pod.

Teddi Mellencamp explains why she got a neck lift

Teddi Mellencamp got a neck lift because she thought she had a saggy neck and defended her choice.

US Weekly captured images from Teddi’s Instagram Stories, where she said she was transparent about her journey.

Teddi wrote, “I am being transparent with my journey. Would you prefer I lie and pretend the loose skin on my neck disappeared? That’s not who I am.”

Teddi continued about her transparent nature, “[If] you want to only follow people that show themselves through a filtered version of themselves then I am not the person to follow.”

She discussed her lifestyle changes throughout the years, “I changed my life 7 years ago and am proud of that and will continue sharing and helping others achieve their goals.”

She then asked if fans appreciated her honesty, “Do you appreciate me being open about my journey, or would you rather I just pretend I did nothing?”

According to Teddi’s social media activity, although she got the surgery less than a week ago, she has recovered from the procedure.

Teddi Mellencamp’s weight loss journey and accountability.

When Teddi Mellencamp appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she discussed her passion for fitness and massive weight loss. Teddi lost 80-pounds and spoke about it frequently on RHOBH; she also talked about her work as an “accountability coach.”

She said that she rode horses professionally, but after moving to Los Angeles, she gained a lot of weight. She tried a bunch of fad diets which exacerbated the problem. Teddi began on her lifestyle changes and weight loss journey and advised others about how to do the same.

Teddi told Women’s Health, “You don’t need to spend much money at all (shocker!). I didn’t, and I was able to lose 80 pounds. Walking, running, or hiking is just as good a workout as a cardio class at a fancy gym and they’re free.”

Teddi continued, “The healthiest meals are often the simplest meals: A good carb, a healthy fat, some protein, and veggies are really all you need. You don’t need to be a chef, much less hire one!”

Teddi has been able to keep off the 80 pounds, and now she lost some neck weight, too.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.