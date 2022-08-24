Teddi Mellencamp responds after Lisa Vanderpump slams her for speaking about dead brother

RHOBH Teddi Mellencamp backpedaled after her comments about LVP’s late brother backfired. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives Beverly Hills OG, Lisa Vanderpump, may have left the show years ago, but she is still a hot topic amongst some of the ladies.

And she still knows how to defend herself against vicious accusations.

And that’s what she did after Teddi Mellencamp had some unkind words regarding her.

However, the podcast host is backpedaling and saying that her comments were taken out of context.

@Bravohousewives recently posted a picture explaining what went down between LVP and Teddi.

They wrote above the picture of the two former RHOBH stars, “Teddi Mellencamp says LVP didn’t get sympathy from her brother’s death because she ‘didn’t have a relationship with him.’”

They captioned the post, “Lisa Vanderpump is calling Teddi Mellencamp a liar after she alleged that LVP had no relationship with her late brother who passed away just before #RHOBH season 9.”

Teddi’s comments were brought to Lisa’s attention on Twitter, where she wrote, “How dare she? I’ve put up with her lies for long enough..ugh don’t even know her Twitter handle. Please share to her.”

How dare she? I’ve put up with her lies for long enough..ugh don’t even know her Twitter handle.

Please share to her. pic.twitter.com/HOA8tJMtvu — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) August 19, 2022

Teddi commented on Bravohousewives’ post to explain what she initially said on her podcast. She wrote, “This is out of context but what else is new?” She added, “I was saying how my perspective at the time has since shifted about grief on Housewives and was in no way saying anything mean or nasty.”

Pic credit: @bravohhousewives/Instagram

Viewers of the show disagreed with Teddi. They said that she was being nasty and that her commenting on LVP’s brother’s death who died of suicide was in poor taste.

Fans come to LVP’s defense even after Teddi Mellencamp’s explanations

The very opinionated Richie Skye gave his two cents writing, “ I get that Teddi is on a podcast but dang. U didn’t f*** with the lady when she left the show.” She added, “U didn’t care then… leave the lady alone. At least give her the grace of NOT speaking about her brother now since you didn’t know or care then. Period. Dot.”

Pic credit: @bravohousewives/Instagram

Another viewer gave more context when she came to LVP’s defense. She wrote, “ Her relationship was on and off with her brother cause his drug issues. She has said that on the show.”

The fan drove her point home by saying, “Doesn’t mean she didn’t love him just as much.”

Pic credit: @bravohousewives/Instagram

LVP reposted fans showing receipts of her relationship with her brother

LVP said Teddi’s allegations were “Disgusting” and reposted fans on social media that brought the receipts. They showed that Teddi knew about LVP’s relationship with her brother.

A fan posted a clip where LVP opened up about her brother and how it was just the two of them. The fan captioned the post,”Teddi you are a pathological liar. LVP we love you”

Another fan posted a picture that LVP’s brother had shared to his social media. He had captioned the post, “LVP see, London suits you.”

Hmmm @TeddiMellencamp so @LisaVanderpump did not have a relationship with her brother? https://t.co/1mVJntVCbg — Amanda Nicole (@AmandaNicole047) August 20, 2022

Lisa Vanderpump said that she wanted to put the negativity behind her and wished to close the subject. She was also a class act and urged her fans to not be vicious.

LVP tweeted, “Ok let’s move on… I said what I had to say… No viciousness please…”

Pic credit: @lisavanderpump/Twitter

Fans are hoping LVP will be back on the show soon. It would make for interesting TV as she is friends with Kathy Hilton, her former BFFs Kyle Richards’ sister.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo.