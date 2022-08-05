RHOBH: Teddi Mellencamp speaks on Tamra Judge’s return to RHOC and Taylor Armstrong’s crossover

Teddi Mellencamp speaks on Tamra Judge’s return to RHOC. Pic credit: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp recently spoke on the return of her friend Tamra Judge to her full-time position on the Real Housewives of Orange County. She noted that Tamra is “good TV” and her recent appearance on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was a good reminder of that.

Teddi has become quite the Housewives aficionado, as both she and Tamra host a podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, where they dissect episodes of the different franchises.

Now that Tamra is back on the RHOC, she will have lots of inside tea to dish with Teddi about the show, and we’re interested to see how that will affect Tamra’s relationship with her castmates.

Luckily, she will have an ally going into Season 17, as Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong was recently added to the cast. The crossover marks the first in the history of the franchise.

Taylor and Tamra recently became fast friends after filming RHUGT, and we’re pretty sure they will stir things up among the cast.

Meanwhile, Teddi is happy that both women are embarking on this journey together.

Teddi Mellencamp says Tamra Judge is ‘good TV’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum had a recent chat with Us Weekly about Tamra Judge’s return to the show.

“I am so excited for her,” admitted Teddi. “One, I think she’s such good television and [RHUGT] reminded us all of that. And I think she’s gonna be good for the dynamic of the show.”

Teddi noted that things seemed “disjointed” among the RHOC cast last season. The network has since made some changes, firing the two newbies, Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong.

However, Teddi thinks Tamra’s return will change the dynamic of the cast in a good way.

“I think this will bring a level of togetherness and I’m excited,” noted the accountability coach.

Teddi Mellencamp is excited to see Taylor Armstrong on RHOC

During her chat, Teddi also spoke on Taylor Armstrong making the switch from RHOBH to the Real Housewives of Orange County.

“I’m excited for her,” Teddi told the media outlet. ” I think she’s lived in Orange County for a long time [and] she has a lot to offer the show.”

Teddi joined the Beverly Hills cast years after Taylor had left, noting that she didn’t know much about Taylor as she didn’t watch the early episodes.

“I didn’t know much of her history until watching Girls Trip–of course the stuff I read–but I’m excited to see her on the show and I think this is great for her,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.