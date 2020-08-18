Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards respond to RHOBH fans’ accusations that they are biphobic

There’s no end in sight to this season’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama.

The biggest scandal of the season was Brandi Glanville’s claim that she hooked up with Denise Richards, which Denise denies. Cast members and fans alike have taken sides on the issue and it seems that the whole affair gets messier and more complicated with each passing day.

The latest chapter in the saga came when fans accused Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp of being biphobic. Andy Cohen asked the pair about it on Watch What Happens Live, and they insisted that their reactions to the accusations were not rooted in bigotry.

Teddi and Kyle discuss their reactions with Andy

Teddi and Kyle appeared shocked when Brandi revealed the alleged affair to them right before they headed off to Rome on a cast trip. As soon as they landed, they told Denise about the allegations, which she immediately denied.

Some fans took Teddi and Kyle’s surprise and apparent disapproval as homophobia. On Watch What Happens Live, Andy took the opportunity to discuss the fan accusations with the reality stars.

“People thought you were being anti-bisexual,” Andy explained.

Kyle insisted that she’s not biphobic and that her surprise had more to do with Denise being married than being bisexual. “It has nothing to do with that. If you hear someone has, you know, a married woman has an affair and you’re on a reality show, it’s gonna come up,” she explained. “It’s an affair. Regardless of if it’s a man or a woman.”

Teddi agreed, saying, “It wasn’t because it was a woman, it was because it was an affair that we were told [about] on camera.”

Teddi has faced particular criticism

Teddi especially has faced quite a bit of backlash recently from fans.

In an Instagram video posted last week, Teddi revealed that she’s had to deal with vitriolic comments from fans, including some who wished her and her family harm.

“I had so many comments in my last post saying that wish I was dead, wishing harmful things on my children and that’s really where like enough is enough,” Teddi explained in the video. “You guys tune in for drama, then enjoy the drama but coming after people you do not know and wishing they died has gotta stop!”

Hopefully, Teddi’s haters will give her a break soon.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.