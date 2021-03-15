Tayshia Adams says Chris Harrison ‘congratulated’ her on taking his hosting spot for The Bachelorette

Chris Harrison had kind words for Tayshia Adams after she was named the host of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelorette lead Tayshia Adams says claims that Chris Harrison has been supportive of her after news broke that she would be hosting The Bachelorette.

Tayshia broke her silence after ABC released an official statement saying that she and Kaitlyn Bristowe would be replacing him as co-hosts for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Tayshia took to her Instagram story on Saturday to thank fans who have sent praise her way.

“Oh my gosh, you guys. What a wild announcement to be made within the last 24 hours,” Tayshia wrote. “I feel so honored to be given the opportunity. I’m just so, so, so happy and I’m so happy that you guys are happy. … It means so much.”

One of the people who had kind words for her was Chris Harrison himself. Chris opted to temporarily step down from his hosting role after he received backlash for defending Rachael Kirkconnell.

Despite the uncomfortable circumstances, Tayshia revealed that she spoke with Chris and he was supportive.

“The fact that I talked to Chris the other day and he was so kind and congratulated me for being a part of the next season meant the absolute world,” she continued. “With that being said, y’all, let’s freakin’ go.”

While Tayshia seemed to focus on the positive, Kaitlyn used the announcement as an opportunity to shut down haters who came at her in defense of Chris.

Tayshia uploads stunning sun-kissed pic following the announcement

Tayshia followed up her Instagram story shoutout with a stunning glamour shot.

She posed in a strapless, polka dot patterned dress. She threw her arms in the air as the sun hit her giving her a brilliant glow.

Tayshia expressed her excitement over being a central figure on The Bachelorette for a second time.

“Trading in the crown and dress, but don’t stress…. so excited to spend another season with you all. See you on your television screen this summer! And you thought you could get rid of me,” she captioned the post.

Why Chris Harrison won’t be hosting The Bachelorette

Chris found himself in hot water with production and Bachelor Nation after he came to Rachael’s defense after she had posted and interacted with racially insensitive pictures on social media.

Additionally, many viewers thought he was being dismissive of Rachel Lindsay’s voice as a Black woman during their interview.

This lead to Chris issuing an apology and deciding to temporarily step away from his hosting duties.

His decision came before Matt James’ After The Final Rose finale special was taped. ABC recruited Emmanuel Acho to replace Chris for the finale.

Following the taping of ATFR, Chris appeared on GMA to apologize and declared that he plans on returning to the franchise.

However, his return may not be as soon as some fans expected as he won’t be hosting the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Tayshia, Kaitlyn, and all of the contestants on The Bachelorette are in quarantine in New Mexico waiting until it’s safe to film.

