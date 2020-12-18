Tayshia Adams reveals sending Ben Smith home on The Bachelorette was ‘very emotional’

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is breaking her silence about her Bachelorette journey.

She’s currently down to her final three – Zac, Ivan and Brendan. During this week’s episode, fan-favourite Ben Smith was sent home.

Tayshia decided to send him home because he wasn’t opening up about his feelings. He admitted to his family that he was falling in love with her, but when she was waiting for him to share his feelings, he said nothing.

As he was driving away, he admitted that he messed up if he was sent home because he wasn’t sharing his feelings.

Tayshia Adams reveals Ben Smith breakup was emotionally rough

Now, Tayshia is sharing that sending Ben home was rough. She was truly falling for him, but decided to send him home because she wasn’t getting what she needed from him.

“All I have to say are these Bachelor episodes, or should I say Bachelorette episodes, have me feeling some type of way,” she shared on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, co-hosted by Joe Amabile.

“It’s very emotional watching these things back, and reliving these feelings. I may have taken one too many shots, or drank a little bit too much wine, I don’t really know. I was definitely in my feels.”

Of course, Tayshia can’t reveal any details about how the finale will play out, but she did share that she wasn’t sure how to process her feelings.

Joe chimed in with his thoughts, asking her about the rumors that Ben comes back on the finale. Fans believe that Ben may return during the finale because of some footage of Ben telling Tayshia that he loves her – a clip that has mysteriously been cut from trailers.

But Tayshia isn’t confirming anything. Instead, she’s teasing that twist and turns will still happen – with or without Ben.

“There are still things that are going to happen that you guys have no idea about, and it’s going to throw everything in a loop,” she added.

Ben Smith won over Tayshia Adams with his honesty

Ben definitely won over fans with his honesty and his vulnerability, as he opened up about his past issues. He shared his story of having an eating disorder and feeling insecure about his body.

He also shared that he had tried committing suicide twice in 2018 and in 2019, revealing that he was happy that it didn’t work.

During The Bachelorette airing, Ben has shared links to the National Suicide Hotline, bringing attention to the hotline for those who are struggling during COVID-19.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.