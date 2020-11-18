Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette: How her season compares to Clare Crawley’s season

Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette is currently airing on ABC and fans are eagerly following along.

Tayshia took over from Clare Crawley after Clare decided to quit The Bachelorette, send home all the guys, and pursue a relationship with Dale Moss.

But how does her season actually stack up?

Tayshia’s season has been fairly tame and follows a traditional Bachelorette format. There are group dates, the guys get competitive, and she’s over it because she’s there for love.

But unlike Clare, who had no problem sending the guys home super fast, Tayshia is keeping them around to explore her options.

Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette is fairly tame

There is one major difference between Clare and Tayshia – Clare was there to find a husband.

She didn’t play around and she had no problem sending people home if she didn’t feel a connection.

As soon as she felt disrespected, she sent the guys home.

Tayshia, on the other hand, is exploring all of her options. She’s taking her time and keeping the guys around, even though they are immature and fighting over petty things.

Clare would have sent Chasen and Ed home immediately after tonight’s episode.

Perhaps that’s the difference between finding a husband and having fun dating 20 men.

Tayshia is also taking a more casual route. Over the summer, Clare was labeled as troublesome. She supposedly refused to film because she didn’t want to waste the guys’ time while she was falling in love with Ben.

Tayshia doesn’t tell viewers that she’s there to find a husband.

In her defense, she was called in to replace Clare and she may not have actively pursued this opportunity.

Tayshia Adams is reportedly not engaged

This could all be why we’re hearing that Tayshia isn’t engaged at the end of the Bachelorette.

Tayshia is reportedly not engaged to any of her guys. Reality Steve has shared that Clare’s love story with Dale is all that fans are getting this season.

From his understanding, Tayshia is dating the final guy, but he didn’t pop the question.

The two are also struggling with where to live and she wants to stay in California. He supposedly wants to live in New York and neither of them is willing to make any compromises.

Tayshia’s journey has just begun, so it will be interesting to see how everything unfolds over the next few episodes.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.