Tayshia Adams flaunts toned legs in sparkling mini dress

Tayshia Adams is one of Bachelor Nations’ most stylish stars, and her fashion sense was on full display over the weekend.

While living it up and partying with stars, Tayshia showed off her toned physique.

The former co-host of The Bachelorette especially shined in a nude mini dress.

Tayshia Adams gets leggy in stunning mini dress

Tayshia Adams’ social media is filled with fashion-forward fits and snaps with famous faces.

Recently, her Instagram stories captured both those elements, with Tayshia sharing photos including stars and flattering outfits.

Tayshia shared a video where she posed and had her picture taken while wearing a form-fitting nude dress that glittered against a gold backdrop.

The mini dress highlighted Tayshia’s toned legs and arms as she completed the look with a green purse, green and orange earrings, and a half-up half-down do.

Tayshia gave her followers a better view of the ensemble in a photo where she smiled at the camera as her skin glowed.

Before rocking her evening mini dress, Tayshia had enjoyed some time on the water in bright green.

Tayshia shared a photo of herself smiling and posing on a boat while wearing a bright green top with a frilly green embellishment along with a white skirt and white open-toed heels.

Tayshia wrote over the photo, “@Patron you really know how to spoil a girl! Recapping the last 24 hirs because they’ve been 🔥🔥.”

Tayshia Adams socializes with celebrities

Tayshia also shared a photo in her green top while posing with actress Laura Harrier at night. Tayshia wrote in the corner of her image, “Hiii Angel!” while tagging Laura.

Tayshia has previously linked up with other celebrities, including Drew Barrymore, Daphne Oz, and Robin Roberts, who are a part of talk shows. It’s possible that with her platform and bubbly personality, Tayshia may look to a future in talk show hosting, similar to The Bachelorette superstar Hannah Brown who also envisions one day having a talk show.

Tayshia, of course, has photos with her friends from Bachelor Nation on her Instagram page as well, including photos with Michelle Young and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who she used to co-host The Bachelorette with.

Now, Tayshia and Kaitlyn have been replaced with The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer who will return to host Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette.

It appears Tayshia is moving on from her Bachelor Nation relationship with Zac Clark and The Bachelor franchise as a whole while venturing off into new opportunities.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.