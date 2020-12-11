Tayshia Adams’ ex-husband Josh Bourelle says she crossed the line in calling out cheating

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams wanted to find love on the show. And she had one thing from her past she had to share with her potential suitors.

Tayshia was previously married. Her ex-husband isn’t someone from The Bachelor franchise.

In fact, they got married very young and divorced prior to Tayshia’s introduction to the franchise.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

But because Tayshia has opened up about her former marriage, her ex-husband has been pulled into the public universe even though he has no desire to be there.

Now, he’s speaking out after Tayshia revealed that her marriage ended due to cheating. She hinted her ex-husband had cheated and he wants to set the record straight.

Tayshia Adams’ ex-husband Josh Bourelle speaks out about her

Tayshia’s ex-husband Josh Bourelle decided to do an interview with the king of spoilers. He appeared on the Reality Steve podcast this week, where he responded to the claims that Tayshia had thrown out there this week.

“Her going out and saying that I cheated on her and that was the reason for our divorce on national TV, I felt like, kind of crossed the line a little bit,” Josh told Reality Steve, sharing that he didn’t think it was fair to only share her side of the story.

“I feel like she was using that as her sob story to make her look better. It was hurtful to me. We’re humans. She made just as many mistakes — maybe even more mistakes than I did over the course of our relationship.”

Tayshia has mentioned her ex-husband and the cheating, but she has only skimmed the surface. But Josh isn’t happy about it. He works as a contractor and he revealed that his clients search for him online prior to working with him and now, Tayshia’s Bachelorette journey is all that comes up, including the cheating story.

But Josh reveals that he doesn’t think their relationship needs to be negative. He admits to cheating and making mistakes.

During the interview, Josh said that he believes they are both in better places and they should just let each other live in peace. In other words, Tayshia should stop bringing him into her current journey.

With that message, he doesn’t want to put her down. He hopes she finds love on the show.

As for the cheating, he admits he cheated on her. He felt that she wasn’t making an effort and he wanted more from her. She wasn’t ready to give it to him.

“I didn’t feel like I had a partner. I also look for somebody that I want to raise kids with and honestly, I came to the conclusion that I didn’t want to raise kids with her. And then the third thing is … a major thing that defines a relationship from a friendship … and that is intimacy. And that was something that was seriously lacking in our relationship,” he reveals.

Josh revealed that he cheated on Tayshia while she was out of town one weekend, but admitted to the indiscretion just hours after she returned home.

“So those three factors are kind of what brought me to the conclusion that we’re still young, we still got a lot of life to live, why don’t we just go our separate ways and find our own happiness apart. I think that was a healthy decision.”

Tayshia Adams felt pressure to make the marriage work

As for Tayshia, she has previously shared that she felt like she needed to make it work. After learning that he had cheated, she brought him to therapy. Tayshia has previously revealed that she felt pressure for trying to make it work between her and Josh.

They tried to get professional help, but nothing worked. Josh told Reality Steve that he had tried to push for therapy prior to the cheating, but Tayshia wasn’t willing to work on the relationship.

It was during this week’s episode, Tayshia shared that she had been through a cheating scandal before. She told Zac Clark that she had no interest in going through it again.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.