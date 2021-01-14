Tayshia Adams adds a Z to her iconic necklace as The Bachelorette relationship gets serious

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is showing the world that her final pick on the show, Zac Clark, was the right decision for her.

Ever since they got engaged this summer, Tayshia and Zac have spent time together in secret.

However, ever since the show wrapped up on December 23, 2020, the two have been sharing their love on social media.

Even though it has been less than a month since they could go public, they are going strong even though they aren’t showing everything.

Tayshia Adams adds Z to her iconic necklace

During The Bachelorette filming, Tayshia was sporting her iconic necklace. She was carrying a T around her neck to show her love and dedication to herself.

But that necklace recently got a makeover. And it was Zac who decided to share this update with the world.

“She added a ‘Z’,” Zac wrote on his Instagram Story, sharing a picture of Tayshia’s necklace. The necklace already has a T on it and she has now added a Z.

Zac also added a heart emoji to the photo.

While Tayshia and Zac aren’t sharing everything online, they are sharing what they feel fans should know about their love life. They want Bachelorette fans to know that they are going strong and they are happy.

Unlike Clare Crawley and Dale Moss, who are sharing everything online, including house hunting, Tayshia and Zac have been secretive about their future plans.

Tayshia Adams appears to be settling into life in New York City

Right now, Tayshia and Zac appear to be spending their time together in New York City, which is where Zac lives. On The Bachelorette, Zac told Tayshia that he was running the sober living facility where he himself had gotten sober years ago.

He didn’t really want to leave New York. Tayshia had previously lived in Orange County, California with her family.

Zac recently revealed that Saturdays are no longer for the boys, as he was sitting with her at the nail salon. Both were wearing masks and staying safe, but it’s clear that Tayshia is taking over his weekends.

They have been spotted looking adorable in New York City, as they explored everything that the city had to offer. The couple has offered no future plans for fans, as they may be trying to figure out what is next for them, including where they will live.

