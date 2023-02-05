Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin take on the Grammy Awards

Big Brother 24 alums Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin took a trip to the 2023 Grammy Awards.

A bit earlier in the day, Taylor posted some videos of the couple heading out, and now she has shared some excitement on the red carpet.

It was as members of the BB24 cast that Taylor and Joseph met, but they didn’t strike up a romantic relationship during the season.

After the season finale aired and Taylor won the $750,000 prize, the duo decided to try dating in the real world.

Now, they are routinely saying kind things about each other on social media and also sharing the adventures that they have undertaken.

Sign up for our newsletter!

More than once, Taylor has also noted that she would like to compete on a season of The Amazing Race. It would be interesting to see her and someone else from Big Brother competing in a race around the world.

Taylor at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Taylor has begun sharing small videos of her arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Taking place on the night of Sunday, February 5, the event is a big deal for CBS and the music industry.

A complete telecast of the event begins airing at 8/7c on CBS.

We will likely see even more videos and pictures from Taylor at the Grammys, especially if she meets some artists who are scheduled to attend or perform.

Pic credit: @TheTaylorMack/Instagram

More news from the world of Big Brother

Recently, Julie Chen Moonves asked fans about twists from the past that took place on Big Brother. It got people buzzing about what might be taking place this summer.

Additionally, a poll of Big Brother fans was done to see who they would most like to see playing the game again. There had been rumors about the BB25 cast, including returners, which created a few online debates. Some of the players who won the America’s Favorite Houseguest prize were also mentioned.

In sad news from the show, it was confirmed that Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans broke up. There had been a lot of rumors floating around, but now the former couple from Big Brother 20 has addressed it all.

For anyone looking forward to the next season of the hit reality competition show, new episodes should be arriving around the end of June or at the beginning of July.

Big Brother 25 airs in the Summer of 2023 on CBS.