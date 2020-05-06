Taylor Dunkin slams Married at First Sight as the ‘worst, most stressful experience’ of her life

Season 10 of Married at First Sight might be over for us, but some of the participants are still feeling the effects of the eight-week experiment.

One such cast member is Taylor Dunklin, who we can all agree had a rough time on the show.

The experts set her up with Brandon Reid, and on their wedding day, things seemed promising, as the good looking couple seemed a good match.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse.

Reid constantly battled with the production team behind the scenes and was aggressive towards Taylor and even other castmates.

After walking out on his wife several times, it wasn’t a surprise to anyone – except Brandon – when Taylor decided to get divorced on “decision night.”

Now Dunklin is speaking out about her time on the show.

Taylor shares a message on Instagram

We didn’t hear much from Taylor while the show aired, and her Instagram page has been private for quite some time.

We found this quite strange since she has a very large following – 60,000 and counting as of today.

However, Taylor’s page is now public once again, and she revealed in her IG stories that her page went private in December 2019, per the show’s request.

In the lengthy Instagram message, she thanked fans for their kind words and also shared a bit about her experience on the show.

“Honestly, being apart of the show was the WORST most stressful experience I ever had in my life.”

The 27-year-old says she “barely watched” Married at First Sight while it was airing, adding that “so much happened off-camera, or that the show didn’t display. It’s hard when you have to continue to relive it.”

Dunklin is remaining positive about the future

Despite the challenges, however, Dunklin seems to be getting to a much better place. She seems hopeful about the future.

“I’m healing from it, becoming better from it, accepting it as a learning experience and moving on to getting back to the HAPPY person I was before,” she wrote.

As for Brandon Reid, we haven’t heard anything from him since the episodes aired.

During his stint on the show, he expressed his disdain for social media on several occasions. So we don’t expect him to pop up on Instagram anytime soon – especially with the backlash he’s been receiving.

What we do know is that Brandon filed for an annulment of his marriage to Taylor on January 2, which was one day after the show’s first episode premiered.

Married at First Sight is now on hiatus.