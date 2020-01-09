Brandon Reid from Married at First Sight is getting dragged on Twitter for his wedding day vows and reaction

Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin were married tonight on Married at First Sight. But other than discussing Taylor’s gown and Brandon’s blue suit, Twitter is focusing on Brandon’s vows and the awkward conversation he had with his new bride after the wedding.

During the vow exchange, Brandon obviously wrote his vows way before he decided to get married at first sight. Additionally, he interrupted his wedding to kiss his bride and run off with her.

During the champagne moment, when the couples get to finally talk for the first time after meeting at the altar, Brandon seemed extremely nervous and didn’t have much to say.

He did seem to enjoy the champagne, though.

Brandon mentioned he was hungry during picture time and then didn’t like that there was no meat to eat at the reception. Brandon can’t dance at all, so his first dance with Taylor was pretty awkward. And he cursed…a lot.

One viewer noticed Brandon’s grandmother side-eyeing him after hearing him say, “I knew from the first moment I met you…which was a couple of minutes ago…”.

Brandon, writes vows ahead of time talking about “I knew from the moment I saw you, I knew I wanted to marry you” Cut to Brandon’s grandmother side eye.. Honey…🤣🤣#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/xMhgwQqCMC — KB (@MzKRB) January 9, 2020

Another viewer spotted it as well.

The couple’s conversation after saying, “I do” was pretty awkward. Taylor explained that she does medical research, and Brandon said that he was an ambassador for a beer company.

Taylor, "I'm a Researcher for a few hospitals. What do you do?" Brandon "Oh, we actually work in similar industries, I sell beer. I'm a brand ambassador." 🤣😂🤣#MAFS #MAFS #MAFS10 #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/7XJUndbFBe — Khalilah Ayanna (@EatMySpecial_K) January 9, 2020

Brandon said that he suffers from anxiety and panic attacks, but some viewers feel like he has some trouble holding conversations without cursing too much.

Brandon and his profanity is already a turn off 🤦🏾‍♀️ #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS — Christina C. (@AngryBlkWmn) January 9, 2020

Some viewers think that Brandon isn’t really wanting to be married.

Brandon is about to waste three months of this girl’s life she can never get back 😂 #MarriedAtFirstSight — my name is my name (@misDOScentavos) January 9, 2020

The comments aren’t all bad. Brandon’s grandma is a definite hit, from her looks to her dancing.

Brandon Gma is a WHOLE baddie you know she be stepping on the weekends #MarriedAtFirstSight — Jessica R. (@NuckyChicky) January 9, 2020

Brandon's grandma got some moves! #MarriedAtFirstSight — Stephanie Woods (@slikrose) January 9, 2020

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesday 8/7c on Lifetime.