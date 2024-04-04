Taylor Armstrong reacts to satirical social media post that claimed she dated Kyle Richards: “I never said this”

Taylor Armstrong is less than impressed with a rumor circulating on social media that she dated her one-time Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Kyle Richards.

In a satirical post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), an account shared two photos of the reality TV stars alongside text that claimed Armstrong revealed to GQ the two women were in a relationship “for about five months in 2016.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum responded that the post is “complete bulls–t.”

“Kyle is like family to me and always has been,” Armstrong shared.

“I never said this, thought this or experienced this.”

“Lies, lies, lies,” she concluded the post.

Taylor Armstrong is seemingly unaware the post came from a parody account

The post came from a social media account that regularly posts parody tweets centered around the Real Housewives universe, but it seems Armstrong was unaware of that at the time of her response.

This is complete bullshit. Kyle is like family to me and always has been! I never said this, thought this or experienced this. Lies, lies, lies!!! #RHOBH https://t.co/eIL7zCv2MH — Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) April 4, 2024

Armstrong was an original cast member on RHOBH alongside Richards, and the pair have been friends ever since.

Despite not sharing the screen for several years after Armstrong left the Bravo reality series, it sounds like they have kept in contact behind the scenes.

Armstrong’s response to the parody tweet comes after Richards’ life has been put under a microscope following her split from Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage.

There were rumors that she was dating country music star Morgan Wade, but she refused to confirm or deny that during the recent three-part RHOBH Season 13 reunion.

Taylor Armstrong recently returned to The Real Housewives universe

Armstrong recently returned to The Real Housewives franchise with a friend of role on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She was brought into the franchise as a friend of longtime star Tamra Judge and quickly immersed herself in the drama.

Sadly, her time on the show was cut short after a single season.

RHOC Season 17 was seen as a return to form for the series, and it’s a real shame Armstrong won’t be returning.

She delivered plenty of dramatic moments, including her arguments with Heather Dubrow over the acting world, but the show is forging a familiar path for RHOC Season 18.

RHOC Season 18 is getting a shakeup

As Monsters and Critics reported, Alexis Bellino is returning to the series as her romance with Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, heats up.

As for Armstrong, it’s unclear whether she’s in contention for future iterations of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

Personally, I’d love to see what she’d bring to The Traitors.

As The Traitors Season 2 teased, the Real Housewives brought top-tier drama, and thanks to both shows being in the NBCUniversal family, there should be more crossovers.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus. Season 18 is expected to premiere this summer. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Season 14 is expected to premiere in late 2024.