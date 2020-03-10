Tamra Judge unveils new ‘wing woman’ herbal product, claps back at Vicki Gunvalson over RHOC

Tamra Judge hasn’t taken long to return to the reality TV spotlight in the wake of her departure from the Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC). Together with on-again, off-again, on-again friend Vicki Gunvalson, Judge dropped clues to the new TV show that she and Gunvalson are filming.

Tamra didn’t stop her attempts to return to the spotlight with a new TV show, however. The RHOC alum also unveiled a new herbal product for the “wing woman” of the world.

But even as the Bravo star focused her social media on her new product introduction, Tamra slipped into the Instagram comment section of a gossip site to clap back at Vicki over what Gunvalson had shared about the duo’s new TV series.

Is there already trouble in Vicki’s and Tamra’s post-RHOC paradise?

Tamra Judge introduces new ‘wing woman’ product: What does it do?

In a world where everyone is stressing about catching the Coronavirus, some worried individuals are facing recommendations that they stock up on essentials.

For women, that might mean adding Tamra’s new herbal “wing woman” product to their shelves.

Tamra introduced the newest product from her Vena company.

Calling herself a “wing woman” in a reference to her role on the show as the friend of RHOC stars past and present, Judge shared that, “like any good wing woman, we come prepared.”

Vena’s Wing Woman products come in capsule form. Tamra claims that the ingredients in the capsules were chosen to offer support throughout a woman’s menstrual cycle.

The capsules are formulated with powerful ingredients proven to support you through your entire cycle. Packed full of Mother Nature’s best ingredients like Iron, Valerian Root and Cramp bark, Wing Woman helps ease menstrual symptoms while replenishing lost nutrients.

Tamra Judge claps back at Vicki Gunvalson over FOMO RHOC filming

Tamra also turned to Instagram to clap back at Vicki Gunvalson. Vicki had credited the Bravo TV producers with coming up with the idea of the new series.

In addition, the OG of the OC talked about having fear of missing out (FOMO) when it came to being off the Real Housewives of Orange County.

Judge slipped in a quick clap-back on a gossip Instagram’s quotes from Gunvalson.

On a post made by All About The Real Housewives on Instagram, Tamra Judge responded to Vicki Gunvalson and it’s pretty clear that the OG of the OC is not talking about her when it comes to FOMO.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

“I don’t,” clapped back Tamra in response to the FOMO quote.

Sounds as if it’s going to be deja vu all over again when it comes to Gunvalson’s and Judge’s on-again, off-again friendship as shown on RHOC and, in the future, their spin-off.