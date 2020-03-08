Wellness hacks for coronavirus and a DIY recipe for sanitizer exclusive

The coronavirus scare has many people on edge, but overreacting and not doing simple things is your biggest enemy according to Dr. Peterson Pierre, M.D. of the Pierre Skin Care Institute in Thousand Oaks, California.

Our forums have a lot of chatter about this virus making the news. He shared exclusive wellness tips and advice for our readers who may have concerns about shortages and staying well.

The CDC even used a popular TV series, The Walking Dead, as advice to people to observe habits to ward off any exposure.

Dr. Pierre’s advice to Monsters & Critics readers:

Dr. Pierre said: “Everyone is panicked about the current coronavirus scare. Most people who get infected will recover without any medical intervention. Many will be affected but have no symptoms. A minority, typically the elderly and those with other medical conditions, may become very sick and a certain number will die, similar to what happens with the regular flu that we face every year.”

Plan of action

Dr. Pierre told us: “The key is to continue with regular hygiene and the precautionary measures we’re all familiar with. Wash your hands thoroughly for 20-30 seconds: palms, backs of hands, between the fingers, and under the nails. Hand sanitizers can also be very useful as they can kill bacteria and viruses.

What about shortages?

Dr. Pierre has a solution. He said: “Unfortunately, the current scare has led to a scarcity of these products. They will always better than what you can make at home but, if you can’t find any to purchase, you can try making some at home.

The DIY hand sanitizer recipe exclusive

Dr. Pierre offered us his own personal recipe:

Start with about 2 gallons of ethanol or isopropyl alcohol, easily obtained anywhere. Add about 5 oz glycerol, not as an active ingredient, but to get your hands from drying out from all the washing. You can also add 14 oz hydrogen peroxide to kill any bacteria that may have contaminated your containers.

Note: Glycerol 98% = is used as a humectant to decrease dryness and irritation of the skin. Cap the bottle immediately to prevent evaporation. Gently shake the container to mix all the ingredients and let the bottle sit for 72 hours to allow any bacteria that may have contaminated your preparation to be destroyed.

More precautions

According to Dr. Pierre: “The other thing you can do to protect yourself is to avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with uncleaned hands because those areas provide easy access to any microbe. The main way to establish that habit is to be aware that you’re doing it and every time you find yourself touching your face, actively remove your hands from your face and begin retraining yourself.

He added: “It takes about 30 days to establish a new habit. If you’re persistent, it will become automatic. Keep your hands occupied so they’re less likely to make their way to your face.”

He said: “If you follow the advice here, you will be doing everything you possibly can to stay healthy.”

Coronavirus, what we know:

The CDC estimates it is likely to be widespread in the US by mid to late March and April. If you are sick, please stay at home.

Guidelines established by the World Health Organization and the CDC include:

No handshaking: Use a fist bump, slight bow, elbow bump.

Do not touch public buttons like in elevators, use a barrier or knuckle to touch light switches. elevator buttons, etc.. Lift the gasoline dispenser with a paper towel or use a disposable glove.

Do not grasp public door handles with your hand, wear gloves or use a barrier like a clean paper towel. Especially important on bathroom and post office/commercial doors.

Use disinfectant wipes at the stores when made available, including wiping the handle and child seat in grocery carts.

Wash your hands with soap for 10-20 seconds and/or use a greater than 60 percent alcohol-based hand sanitizer whenever you return home all the time.

Keep a bottle of sanitizer available at each of your home’s entrances. Also in your car for use after getting gas or touching other contaminated objects when soap and water are unavailable.

Use Latex or nitrile latex disposable gloves for use when going shopping, using the gasoline pump, and all other outside activity when you come in contact with contaminated areas.

For more information about Coronavirus and how to avoid spreading it, visit the Red Cross, WHO, and CDC websites.